Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Viola Davis, Kamala Harris Pay Tribute to Andre Harrell

News of the death of veteran music executive Andre Harrell hit the industry hard with many artists, former colleagues, fans and friends expressing their grief on social media Friday night, May 8, into Saturday morning.

Harrell founded Uptown Records and hired Sean “P. Diddy” Combs as an intern, later promoting him to vice president of A&R. Uptown was home to Mary J. Blige, Father MC, Heavy D and many others. In 1995, Harrell went on to run Motown Records as CEO. Harrell’s final social-media post was a short, vintage clip of Heavy D.

Among the artists paying tribute to Harrell after his death were Mariah Carey, Maxwell, 50 Cent, John Legend, Juicy J, Mark Ronson and Dawn Richard, who shared a touching memory of auditioning for him for “Making the Band.”

Why Andre 😢😢😢 My heart is breaking and I can't stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever. 😢 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) May 9, 2020

WHY . WE . GOTTA . HURT . LIKE . THIS . REST . IN . PEACE . #andreharrell 😞 pic.twitter.com/kAqpU8XL1l — MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) May 9, 2020

R.I.P to Andre Harrell God Bless him. pic.twitter.com/KMhEv6GHr2 — 50cent (@50cent) May 9, 2020

RIP Andre Harrell. Whether we knew it or not, he had such a huge influence on the R&B/hip-hop my generation grew up loving. He signed and mentored so many great artists, made so much great music happen, helped shape the culture — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 9, 2020

R.I.P. Andre Harrell — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) May 9, 2020

Andre Harrell was the first person I saw in my vocal audition for making the band. He said to me that voice, tone, is different, it’s special. He and Laurie Ann believed in my art. i will never forget that. RIP Andre. And Thank You for the open door🙏🏿 — DAWN (@DawnRichard) May 9, 2020

Senator Kamala Harris paid tribute as well.

Such a tragic loss for the music industry and for all of us. Andre's genius paved the way for so many of the kings and queens of hip hop and R&B. Sending my love to his family and friends during this difficult time. https://t.co/vdA26AGFgr — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 9, 2020

Among the film and television stars who took to social media, noted director Ava Duvernay tweeted that Harrell was “the architect of so much music, so much culture,” while Viola Davis thanked him for “the gift of so many incredible artists.”

RIP Andre Harrell…thank you for the gift of so many incredible artists. Gone too soon.❤ pic.twitter.com/DRcxWJFFIy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 9, 2020

Andre Harrell, wishing safe travels to your beautiful soul. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) May 9, 2020

Ohhh noooo!

So sorry to hear this news.

André Harrell was a longtime friend and music legend responsible for artists like:

Jodeci

Mary J Blige

Diddy

Biggie

Al B Sure

Soul For Real

Guy

Lost Boyz

Father MC

Christopher Williams Rest In Peace.

Mannnnnn…🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GcXoH8PhQw — Holly Robinson Peete (@hollyrpeete) May 9, 2020

Music executives like Hitco’s L.A. Reid, Atlantic Records’ Brooklyn Johnny and Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind, paid respect to the man with whom they collaborated.

Journalists and pop culture experts also weighed in on Harrell’s influence.

Look at this scene from Krush Groove. Nothing but legends. It’s only :15 long and you see LL Cool J, Rick Rubin, DMC (of Run DMC), Jam Master Jay (RIP) and Andre Harrell. RIP Andre and JMJ 😢😢😢 https://t.co/2F2lSszGG6 — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) May 9, 2020