Mariah Carey, 50 Cent, Viola Davis, Kamala Harris Pay Tribute to Andre Harrell

News of the death of veteran music executive Andre Harrell hit the industry hard with many artists, former colleagues, fans and friends expressing their grief on social media Friday night, May 8, into Saturday morning.
Harrell founded Uptown Records and hired Sean “P. Diddy” Combs as an intern, later promoting him to vice president of A&R. Uptown was home to Mary J. Blige, Father MC, Heavy D and many others. In 1995, Harrell went on to run Motown Records as CEO. Harrell’s final social-media post was a short, vintage clip of Heavy D.
Among the artists paying tribute to Harrell after his death were Mariah Carey, Maxwell, 50 Cent, John Legend, Juicy J, Mark Ronson and Dawn Richard, who shared a touching memory of auditioning for him for “Making the Band.”
Senator Kamala Harris paid tribute as well.
Among the film and television stars who took to social media, noted director Ava Duvernay tweeted that Harrell was “the architect of so much music, so much culture,” while Viola Davis thanked him for “the gift of so many incredible artists.”
Music executives like Hitco’s L.A. Reid, Atlantic Records’ Brooklyn Johnny and Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind, paid respect to the man with whom they collaborated.
I am deeply saddend by the loss of my good friend @andreharrell – Andre has been a blessing to so many, including myself. It is with a heavy heart that I post this photo of us a few years ago. A truly gifted and brilliant impressario of the highest calibre. Andre, you will be missed. Love and blessings to Gianni and your family.
All we did was laugh and laugh and laugh some more… My dog. I’ve known about this for a while now, but I just didn’t want to believe it until the news or someone else confirmed it. I can’t even speak. YOU GAVE US FLAVA!!! YOU PUSHED US TO BE GREATER THAN WE THOUGHT WE COULD BE!!! You were the Blueprint to almost everything we consider FLY today… This man has literally been next to me my entire career, in music and outside of music. FROM THE CHAIRMANS AND CEOS TO THE HOMELESS THIS MAN SHOWED LOVE TO EVERYONE. I AM NOT GOOD RIGHT NOW. WE ARE HAVING YOUR SERVICE, NO QUESTION ABOUT IT. #AndreHarrell Fucking UNREAL. 😔 PLEASE GO SHOWER HIS SONS @GIANNI AND @DIDDY WITH LOVE YALL. This one is HEAVY.
Journalists and pop culture experts also weighed in on Harrell’s influence.
I am so sad to hear of the passing of my friend Andre Harrell a true music biz legend who founded Uptown Records and made the careers of Jodeci, Mary J., Puffy and others. I will take 1,000 fond memories of talking with Andre about music and life. He was a man of class and taste who loved to talk about big ideas and aspired to be a great leader. He loved culture and it was very important to him to understand how to move culture and how to be a part of it. Uptown was a label that extended out from his image as classy but also hood. He loved the whole concept of ghetto fabulous. He had a megawatt smile. I wrote about him flying to London to interview for the Motown Presidency (I’ll post it if I can find it!) and he talked about being very conscious about presenting himself as a man to class and taste so that they’d see that he was indeed the best man for the job. He was a pillar of the modern record business. One of the best of the music execs who infused their personality into their labels. At Uptown the artists, the office, everything reflected Andre’s sense fo class and decorum and taste but with a Black flair and flavor. I’ll never forget our many great conversations. He will live on in the timeless music he made, the classy son he raised Gianni, and the platinum respect he got from so many people. Andre you will be missed. Love you. RIP.