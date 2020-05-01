AMP Music’s Virtual Summit Reveals Final Speakers, Topics

AMP Music Summit has announced the final speakers and topics for discussion for its fireside chats and panels for their upcoming virtual summit, taking place on Thursday, May 6.

Exploring the impact and opportunities created by the coronavirus pandemic, key topics include: how to lead through tough times, pivoting in the face of immense challenge, livestreaming case studies and insights, marketing and monetization, the future of the live music business, staying safe & sane, and tips for finding employment in the face of widespread unemployment.

A full schedule appears below; details and free registration are available at www.AMPmusicsummit.com

Newly confirmed speakers include Dayna Frank of First Avenue Productions and National Independent Venue Association, Dede Flemming of Do Lab and Lightning in a Bottle, Richard Oesterreicher of Streaming Global, Steve Lieberman of SJ Lighting, Avril Stanley of Body&Soul, Kobi Danon of Sound & Framework and Marcos Lozada of Warner Music.

New fireside chats include former Ticketmaster CEO Fred Rosen, veteran music promoter Bill Silva, Saleforce’s Brian Solis, KCRW Music Director Anne Litt, and authors Stan Slap and Tina Hey.

SPECIAL FEATURED PANEL

Opt-in for the Greater Good: How Far is Too Far?

Imagine a world where government officials and major companies have access to your mobility history and every person/place you interact with, including nightclubs, concerts and festivals. Technology offers us unprecedented capabilities to mitigate the COVID19 pandemic – and the possibilities profound loss of privacy, social stigmatization, and abuse by oppressive regimes.

Harper Reed (Hacker/Entrepreneur, Former CTO Obama for America)

Todd Richmond (Director, Pardee RAND Tech & Narrative Lab)

Moderator: Susan Marquis (Dean, Pardee RAND Graduate School & VP Innovation, RAND)

PANELS

Music Tech: Keeping Hope and Growth Alive in the Time of COVID-19

By finding innovative ways to support artists, the CEOs of STEM, Beatport and ViRvii are growing their companies despite the economic downturn.

Juan Dueñas (Co-Founder/CEO, ViRii; Co-Founder, My Mixtapez)

Robb McDaniels (CEO, Beatport)

Milana Rabkin (Founder/CEO, STEM)

Moderator: Simon Rust Lamb

Livestreaming Lessons Learned & Where the Hell Are We Going Now?

Join Bulldog Media and Streaming Global CEOs and DJ Reid Speed to learn where streaming production and technology is today, where it is going and what can be done to make the best experience possible for content creators and fans.

Richard Oesterreicher (CEO & President, Streaming Global)

John Petrocelli (CEO & Founder, Bulldog Media)

Reid Speed (DJ, Producer, Founder+CEO, Play Me Records)

Moderator: Seth Combs

We’re All In This Together: From Inspiration to Audience

Inspired by COVID-19, music producer Dennis White wrote a song and pitched it to industry friends. In with collaboration with FOX TV exec Scott Edwards, the song became the soundtrack to a network-wide campaign.

Scott Edwards (EVP, Creative Advertising, FOX Entertainment)

Dennis White / Latroit (Artist, Producer, Publisher)

Moderator: Josh Levine

Anatomy of a Festival Postponement Cancellation + Forecasting the Future of Mass Gatherings

Veteran festival founders from Disco Donnie Presents, Do Lab and Body & Soul discuss the calculus that goes into deciding when and how to postpone or cancel, offering refunds and how to craft the message to their fans. After that, we’ll hear about their ideas for what comes next.

Disco Donnie (Founder/CEO Disco Donnie Presents)

Dede Flemming (Co-Founder/President, Do Lab)

Avril Stanley (Founder & Executive Director, Body&Soul)

Moderator: Simon Rust Lamb

Podcasting Is the New Mixtape. Demystifying the Facts and Figures of Podcasting

Building brands, fans and revenue through podcasting.

Chris Denson (Creator/Host, Innovation Crush)

Clint Shaff (VP Strategy & Development, LA Times)

Moderator: Josh Levine

The Fine Art of the Pivot: Creating Opportunity in a Shitstorm

Extraordinary limitations serve as creative fuel in unplanned and incredibly rewarding ways, and our three highly-accomplished panelists from the creative industries will share their uplifting stories of using limitations to build new opportunities.

Rachel Miller (Founding Partner, Haven Entertainment)

Jessie Rosen (Writer, Producer, President, 20-Nothing)

Alicia Karlin (VP Global Touring & Talent, AEG Live + Co-Founder Live Lesson Masters)

Moderator: John Ochoa

Music & Brands: Connecting Brands, Fans and Music in the Year Without Touring

No one planned for this, let’s make the most of it.

Jeff Castelaz (Founder, Cast Management)

Chris Monaco (Managing Director & Global Head of Music, Rogers & Cowan)

Steve Levy (CMO, Virgin Fest)

Moderator: Josh Levine

Creating New Business When The World Is Falling Apart

The obligation to create and develop new business never stops – especially when reliable sources of revenue disappear. See Tickets N. America CEO and YMU Group’s Executive Manager share their stories.

Boris Patronoff (CEO, See Tickets N. America)

Andrew Goldstone (Executive Manager, YMU Group)

James Andrews, Founder, The Authenticated

Moderator: Simon Rust Lamb

Your Livestream Sucks: A Friendly Guide to Creating Outstanding Content

Explore the keys to making incredible spectacles and interesting content in and around the live music space – from the biggest stages and lighting rigs in the business, the Coachella documentary and inside an empty nightclub and beyond.

Steve Lieberman (Founder/CEO, SJ Lighting)

Kobi Danon (Founder/CEO, Sound and Framework)

Raymond Roker (Head of AEG Studios, AEG)

Moderator: Zel McCarthy

Hiring, Layoffs, and Furloughs: Navigating Feelings and Labor Law

Work forces, human beings, are undergoing rapid transitions in response to disappearing revenue. Hiring and firing is always tricky, but at the scale of furloughs and terminations happening now, careful decision-making and execution will make or break the company’s reputation and ability to bring back its most qualified workers when times change.

An Ruda (Partner, Bartko, Zenkel, Bunzel)

Joanna Combs (HR Executive & Consultant)

Marcos Lozada (Senior VP HR, Warner Music)

Moderator: Josh Levine