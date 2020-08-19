Amos Newman, WME’s Head of Music for Visual Media, Pivots to Endeavor Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Amos Newman, who has spent the past decade as head of WME’s music for visual media department, is joining sister company Endeavor Content in the newly created role of senior vice president, music.

WME agent Bradley Rainey will now lead WME’s Music for Visual Media group, which represents such leading film composers as Hans Zimmer (“Interstellar”), Ludwig Göransson (“Black Panther”), Justin Hurwitz (“La La Land”), Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (“Watchmen”) and music supervisors including Mary Ramos (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”).

During Newman’s tenure with WME, he helped build the agency’s roster of Oscar-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winning clients, including his father, singer-songwriter-film composer Randy Newman. His department was also among the first to monetize the live-to-picture concert business with “Harry Potter Live,” which he will continue to manage in his new position.

Said Endeavor co-presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice: “Amos is a longtime friend and colleague who is positioned to help us both creatively support our artists as well as build our music business across multiple areas. This is literally putting the band back together.”

In his new role, Amos Newman will lead Endeavor Content’s growing music business. His area of focus, a company spokesman said, will include overseeing creative music aspects with Endeavor Content’s creators and partners; continuing to grow Endeavor Content’s film-to-concert business that has resulted in successful live events including “Rocketman Live,” “La La Land” and “Love Actually”; developing more music-based content across EC’s film, television and non-fiction groups; and overseeing the expansion of the company’s music publishing and master-rights business.

Newman joined William Morris Endeavor in 2011 after 15 years of experience at record labels and another four at top composer agency Gorfaine-Schwartz. As he told Variety in 2014: “We’re not just a composer agency. We like to view ourselves as a complete music solution. We represent a great roster of composers, but we also represent a great roster of artists, most of whom are willing to contribute something — a song or a performance — for a film, TV or game project.”

WME has been in the process of implementing a significant number of layoffs of agents and other staff, the cuts spurred by the shock of the coronavirus shutdown that has hammered virtually every aspect of the entertainment industry.