Americana Honors Nominations Led by Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, the Highwomen, Tanya Tucker

The Highwomen, Brittany Howard, Tanya Tucker, Nathaniel Rateliff, Drive-By Truckers and Brandi Carlile are among the multiple nominees announced Monday for this year’s Americana Honors & Awards, set to take place Sept. 16 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The annual Americana Music Festival originally scheduled for Nashville has been called off, but the show will go on for its centerpiece awards event at the Ryman. Whether an audience will be permitted that night has yet to be announced; organizers last week said different options were still under consideration.

Carlile leads the nominations with five, even though she didn’t have a new solo release this year. She got one nomination on her own, as artist of the year, and four more as either a member of the supergroup the Highwomen or as Tanya Tucker’s co-producer and co-writer.

The album of the year field features Rateliff’s “And It’s Still Alright,” Tyler Childers’ “Country Squire,” the self-titled album from the Highwomen, Howard’s “Jaime” and Tucker’s Grammy-winning “While I’m Livin’.”

Carlile gets two nominations in that album category — up as a member of the Highwomen, and also as the producer of Tucker’s comeback album. Her third, fourth and fifth nominations come for artist of the year as a solo artist, as a member of the Highwomen in the duo/group category, and as co-writer of Tucker’s nominated song “Bring My Flowers Now.”

For artist of the year, the nominees are Carlile, Howard, Tucker, Yola and the late John Prine. That represents the sole nominations for the latter two performers, whose most recent albums were celebrated at previous ceremonies.

The duo/group category has Black Pumas, Drive-By Truckers, the Highwomen, Buddy & Julie Miller and Our Native Daughters vying for the honor.

Previously, the Americana Honors had limited nominees to four per category, which had been seen by many as too thin a field to recognize the array of talent possible, while most awards shows go for five. This year, that feedback was taken to account and there are five in each category for the first time (with the exception of song of the year, which has six due to a tie).

The complete nominees:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff, Produced by James Barone, Patrick Meese and Nathaniel Rateliff

“Country Squire,” Tyler Childers, Produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson

“The Highwomen,” The Highwomen, Produced by Dave Cobb

“Jaime,” Brittany Howard, Produced by Brittany Howard

“While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker, Produced by Brandi Carlile and Shooter Jennings

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

John Prine

Tanya Tucker

Yola

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Black Pumas

Drive-By Truckers

The Highwomen

Buddy & Julie Miller

Our Native Daughters

EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR:

Black Pumas

Katie Pruitt

Aubrie Sellers

Billy Strings

Kelsey Waldon

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR:

Ellen Angelico

Annie Clements

Brittany Haas

Zachariah Hickman

Rich Hinman

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“And It’s Still Alright,” Nathaniel Rateliff, written by Nathaniel Rateliff

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker, written by Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker

“Crowded Table,” the Highwomen, written by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna

“My Love Will Not Change,” Aubrie Sellers featuring Steve Earle, written by Billy Burnette and Shawn Camp

“Stay High,” Brittany Howard, written by Brittany Howard

“Thoughts and Prayers,” Drive-By Truckers, written by Patterson Hood