The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch Lead 2020 American Music Awards Nominations

The Weeknd and Roddy Rich lead the 2020 American Music Awards nominees, with Megan Thee Stallion next with five and Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift tied with four, nominee Dua Lipa announced on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

The show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, according to the announcement.

Two-time AMA winner The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch collected eight American Music Award nominations each, the most of any nominee, both earning a nomination for the night’s top award, Artist of the Year.

First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion earned five nominations, becoming the most nominated female artist this year, including nods in the New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year categories. And in a six-way tie, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat all earned four nominations each.

Nominees for the Artist of the Year category are Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. Swift is the current record-holder for most wins in this category with five, and could also break her own record for most AMA wins of all time, 29, should she win in any of the four categories she’s nominated in.

Voting is now open for all AMA categories. For more information, visit TheAMAs.com/Vote

The American Music Awards is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.