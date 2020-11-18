Weeknd/Kenny G Collab Joins American Music Awards Lineup, Along With Lewis Capaldi, Dan + Shay and More

The American Music Awards show set for Sunday has completed its dance card. Newly announced collaborations include The Weeknd being joined by Kenny G and the teaming of Doja Cat with Bebe Rexha, along with new additions Lewis Capaldi, Dan + Shay and Machine Gun Kelly.
In addition to performing “Save Your Tears,” he’s due to be joined by sax star Kenny G on “In Your Eyes,” as he was on a recently released remix of the track. (Read Variety‘s interview with Kenny G about the team-up here.)
Others previously revealed for the show’s performance lineup include Shawn Mendes, BTS, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez with Maluma, and Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez.
The show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre in L.A. It airs on ABC live at 8 p.m. ET and tape-delayed for the west coast at 8 PT. Taraji P. Henson is hosting.
The American Music Awards are fan-voted, based on nominations accrued from top rankings in the Billboard charts — not to be confused, of course, with the Billboard Awards, whose winners as well as nominees are data-driven.
Top nominees going into Sunday night are The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch with eight nods apiece, followed b Megan Thee Stallion with five and Taylor Swift, Bieber, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, DaBaby and Doja Cat with four.
Among the performers announced Wednesday, Capaldi is up for three — best new artist as well as favorite pop/rock song (“Someone You Loved”) and favorite adult contemporary artist. Doja Cat will be competing with Capaldi for new artist as well as being nominated in three other categories. Dan + Shay have three nods, being nominated for collaboration of the year, with Bieber for “10,000 Hours,” as well as favorite country duo/group and favorite country song. Among The Weeknd’s eight nominations are one in the top category, artist of the year, where he’ll vie against Bieber, Post Malone, Ricch and Swift.