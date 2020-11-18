Weeknd/Kenny G Collab Joins American Music Awards Lineup, Along With Lewis Capaldi, Dan + Shay and More

The American Music Awards show set for Sunday has completed its dance card. Newly announced collaborations include The Weeknd being joined by Kenny G and the teaming of Doja Cat with Bebe Rexha, along with new additions Lewis Capaldi, Dan + Shay and Machine Gun Kelly.

In addition to performing “Save Your Tears,” he’s due to be joined by sax star Kenny G on “In Your Eyes,” as he was on a recently released remix of the track. (Read Variety‘s interview with Kenny G about the team-up here.)

Others previously revealed for the show’s performance lineup include Shawn Mendes, BTS, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez with Maluma, and Bad Bunny with Jhay Cortez.

The show will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre in L.A. It airs on ABC live at 8 p.m. ET and tape-delayed for the west coast at 8 PT. Taraji P. Henson is hosting.