American Music Awards 2020: The Full Winners List (Updating)

The 2020 American Music Awards aired on Sunday night from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater with host Taraji P. Henson.

As with all awards shows this season, the AMAs has had to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by having a limited audience and testing everyone who enters the building. The show will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, the Weeknd with Kenny G, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, Dan + Shay and more.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the nominations for the AMAs this year, racking up eight each. Megan Thee Stallion comes in third place with five total nominations. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift — who has 29 AMA wins, the most of all time — could break her own record if she comes out on top in any of the four categories she is nominated in. All winners are determined through polling on the AMAs website.

See the full winners list, which Variety is updating live, below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Doja Cat, “Say So”

Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift, “Cardigan”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

The Weeknd, “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now” (WINNER)

Post Malone, “Circles”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Luke Combs, “What You See Is What You Get”

Blake Shelton, “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Morgan Wallen, “If I Know Me”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” (WINNER)

Maren Morris, “The Bones”

Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Baby, “My Turn”

Lil Uzi Vert, “Eternal Atake”

Roddy Ricch, “Please Forgive Me For Being Anti Social”

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” (WINNER)

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Roddy Rich, “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat (WINNER)

Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Doja Cat, “Hot Pink”

Summer Walker, “Over It”

The Weeknd, “After Hours” (WINNER)

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”

Summer Walker, “Playing Games”

The Weeknd, “Heartless” (WINNER)

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST- LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Becky G (WINNER)

Karol G

Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Anuel AA, “Emmanuel”

Bad Bunny, “Las Que No Iban A Salir”

Bad Bunny, “YHLQMDLG”

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN, PRESENTED BY CHEETOS

Bad Bunny “Vete”

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life)”

Karol G & Nicki Minaj, “Tusa”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

For King & Country

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“Birds of Prey: The Album”

“Frozen 2”

“Trolls: World Tour”