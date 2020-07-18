American Music Awards Sets Date on ABC

ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced that the 2020 “American Music Awards” will return on November 22, though it’s unclear in what format or whether an audience will be present. The show promises to feature marquee performances and celebrate the top artists across multiple genres.

Nominees will be announced in October. The nominees are based on key metrics including album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Nielsen Music/MRC Data and Next Big Sound.

The 2019 “American Music Awards,” which honored Taylor Swift as artist of the year grew, over the 2018 broadcast in total viewers (6.7 million) and delivered ABC’s biggest entertainment audience in Adults 18-49 on any Sunday night since “The Oscars” nine months earlier. Last year’s broadcast included Billie Eilish winning for new artist, BTS for tour of the year, Khalid for favorite male artist and Swift took home five awards including favorite album pop/rock for “Lover.” She was also named artist of the decade at the ceremony.

The American Music Awards honors artists in multiple musical genres, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack, alongside awards for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year.

Taylor Swift surpassed Michael Jackson in the winners leaderboard with 24 AMAs. Jackson is in second place with 23 and Alabama is in third place with 22.

The American Music Awards show will air Sunday, November 22 from 8:00 to 11:00 p.m. EST on ABC.