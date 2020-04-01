Amber Mark Debuts Her ‘Covered-19’ Series With Nirvana’s ‘Heart Shaped Box’ (Watch Video)

Many artists are finding creative ways to fill their sudden quarantines, and singer-songwriter Amber Mark today launched a series of self-produced covers, recorded in her New York apartment, with her take on Nirvana’s dark 1993 classic “Heart-Shaped Box.”

The series will see Amber release a new track every fortnight during the lockdown, alongside a home-made visual – watch it below.

“For me, making music in the Covid-19 quarantine has probably been the only positive to come out of a tragedy like this,” she said in a statement accompanying the release. “All the pressure I normally feel when working on music is lifted. And I just have this ‘f— it’ mentality. People get to really see you in your most bare state and vice versa. That’s the beauty in the music I’m making right now. It’s just me whipping up whatever I’m feeling. Keeping it minimal has been the key mentality for me and just having fun with it. I used to stress so much about visuals and the message I was sending with my music. I’ve learned a lot about myself already during the quarantine. And hope to keep this mentality going when all of this is finally over.”

Alongside “Heart-Shaped Box” Amber also recently released a short cover of The Who’s 1970 song “The Seeker” on her socials which earned a nod of approval from none other than Pete Townshend, who commented “I’m in shock. So cool. Thank you. You made this your own.”