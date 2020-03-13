×

‘Amazon Music for Artists’ Mobile App Launches

By
Variety Staff

Today, Amazon Music is launching “Amazon Music for Artists”: a mobile app for artists and their teams to better understand their business on the platform.

At launch, Amazon Music for Artists will be available on both iOS and Android, offering streaming performance and insights into an artist’s audience on the platform, which is estimated to be around 55 million people. The launch is coupled with a companion website (artists.amazonmusic.com) where artists and their teams can learn more about the app, as well as opportunity areas, best practices, additional resources, and more. The data, which reaches back to 2018, updates every couple of hours.

The app gives artists and their teams a global view on streams for both tracks and albums; how their songs are performing with Alexa on Amazon Music; details on performance across curated playlists and stations; and insights into where their fans are streaming.

More specifically, Amazon Music for Artists includes:

  • New success metrics, including the Daily Voice Index, which illustrates how an artist’s music is performing on Amazon Music with Alexa – including insights into voice requests by artist, album, song, and lyric.
  • Access to near-real-time streaming data, providing artists with the latest streaming data across their entire catalog.
    • A fan insights tab, which provides a breakdown of an artist’s most engaged listeners –Fans and Superfans – so they can focus on growing these segments over time.
  • A custom date filter, so artists can choose specific dates, or length of time to track performance in near-real-time, including the last 24 hours of a release.
    • CD Baby is a verification launch partner with Amazon Music for Artists, meaning any artist who is distributed through CD Baby can get expedited access to join.

At launch, Amazon Music for Artists is available globally in English to download via the mobile app store on either Android or iOS.

