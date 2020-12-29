Aly & AJ Release Explicit ‘Potential Breakup Song’ Following Viral TikTok Trend

2021 may be a few days away, but Aly & AJ just brought back the 2000s.

The sister duo released a new version of their 2007 hit track “Potential Breakup Song” on Tuesday, spicing it up with new explicit lyrics. The originally clean song has undergone a revision, bringing the curse counter to two “fucks” and one “shit.”

The song’s opening verse, which went viral on TikTok this year, now includes the line, “Except for the fact it was my birthday, my fuckin’ birthday.” The original recording used “stupid” in place of the expletive. Other changes include switching “stuff” with “shit” and “bust up” with “fuck up.” Other than these changes, the lyrics remain untouched, though the sisters’ new vocals add further novelty to the 2020 version.

The TikTok trend associated with “Potential Breakup Song” led to the creation of about two million videos, with the two most popular posts collecting over 10 million likes each. Most of the TikToks feature users intentionally lip-syncing the song out of sync using different locations or shots.

The song’s popularity on TikTok likely encouraged the duo to remaster the song, as the sisters posted their own take on the video trend in their very first post on the official Aly & AJ account. Though they’re continuing to make new music, the sister singers have also leaned into the nostalgia that boosted “Potential Breakup Song” to a level of popularity unseen since it graced the Billboard Hot 100 over a decade ago.

Aly & AJ took a break from music after the 2007 album “Insomniatic,” which included “Potential Breakup Song. But in 2017 they released “Take Me” as a single, continuing to drop new songs and projects each year since. This year, the sisters released a compilation entitled “We Don’t Stop” and also dropped a new song in December.