Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke to Star in First Film, ‘High Expectations’

Former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke will star in CDW Films’ “High Expectations,” an upcoming drama about a soccer player’s journey toward success after rejection by his father.

Brooke’s starring role as Sofia, the main character’s ex-girlfriend, will mark the singer’s acting debut. She stars alongside Taylor Gray, Kelsey Grammar and Briana Scurry, a US women’s 1999 World Cup champion.

“I am beyond excited to be a part of this wonderful film and to breathe life into my beautiful character Sofia,” Brooke told Variety exclusively in a statement. “It has always been a dream of mine to branch out into acting, since moving out to LA with my parents at 12 years old.”

The film’s plot follows Jack (Gray) as he works to join a rival soccer team after his father (Grammar), a former soccer star and current club owner, cuts him from the team. Matters are complicated by the fact that his brother is also on the team he is forced to leave — and eventually compete against.

Principal photography is currently taking place in Georgia according to COVID-19 safety protocols and guidelines. The film is directed by Jonathan Southard, with executive production by Kristinn Thordarson and Chris White.

“To be cast in a starring role for my first film is an incredible vehicle to work off of, and this character felt like such a perfect fit,” Brooke said. “I’m honored to be working alongside such an incredible cast and crew, and honored to continue focusing on this craft.”

Peter Desantis at UTA represents Brooke for acting, and she is co-managed by Charles Chavez & Will Bracey. Her first book, “Finding Your Harmony,” will also be released Oct. 13.