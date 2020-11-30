Allison Elbl Joins Shore Fire Media as Senior VP

Veteran PR exec Allison Elbl has joined top music PR and marketing agency Shore Fire Media, the company announced Monday. Elbl, who starts her new role on Tuesday (Dec. 1), will be a senior vice president of the company, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, and will head Shore Fire’s Los Angeles office and develop new business opportunities. She will report to Shore Fire CEO Marilyn Laverty and join the senior management team that also includes Mark Satlof, Rebecca Shapiro and Matt Hanks.

“Allison Elbl’s joining Shore Fire Media represents a great step in the evolution of the company and a significant expansion of our L.A. operations,” said Laverty. “We eagerly anticipate the return of our tremendously successful and well respected colleague Allison to Shore Fire and the growth potential it represents for all of us.”

Prior to joining Shore Fire, Elbl was senior vice president at ID PR, where she established the music department and implemented strategic public relations and marketing campaigns for clients like James Taylor, Paul Simon, Sam Hunt, Steve Martin, Bette Midler, Diana Krall, Sarah McLachlan, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Dave Matthews Band and Oscar winning film composer A.R. Rahman, among others. She was also instrumental in launching campaigns and new media platforms in the music space with brands like Converse, Starbucks, Live Nation and musical.ly (now TikTok).

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the Shore Fire team,” said Elbl, who started her professional career at Shore FIre. “Marilyn Laverty is one of the most impressive and well-respected communications leaders in the music business and has built a legendary company that continues to evolve to meet the industry’s needs. Joining the Shore Fire team, as well as the dynamic group at Dolphin Entertainment, is a wonderful opportunity for me to bring my years of experience to clients across the entertainment industry.”

Established in 1988, Shore Fire’s formidable roster of clients includes Bruce Springsteen, Maxwell, Kylie Minogue, Elvis Costello, Aloe Blacc, Margo Price, Bon Iver, Carole King, Cyndi Lauper, Rhiannon Giddens and many more.