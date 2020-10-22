Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, America Ferrera to Co-Host ‘Every Vote Counts’ TV/Streaming Special

Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington and America Ferrera have been set to co-host “Every Vote Counts: A Celebration of Democracy,” a television and streaming special due to air on CBS and multiple radio and streaming platforms on Oct. 29, aiming to spur voter turnout five days before the national election.

Keys will also perform on the show, as will Shawn Mendes, country duo Dan + Shay, Offset and others to be announced. The list of those making non-performing appearances includes public figures like John Kasich and Condoleezza Rice as well as Chris Rock, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Longoria.

The hour-long special will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT next Thursday on CBS and be available for streaming on CBS All Access, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, Apple Music, Apple TV, Amazon Music and NowThis. Affiliate stations of iHeartMedia will broadcast audio of the concert, which will also be on the radio giant’s app.

“I am thrilled to be joining my dear friends Alicia Keys and America Ferrera to host ‘Every Vote Counts’ so that we can amplify voters’ voices and provide resources for all Americans as they participate in our democratic process,” said Washington in a statement. “For our democracy to work, every American’s voice must be heard and every vote must be counted. We are so excited for this opportunity to celebrate democracy and our collective power when we all show up at the polls.”

Live Nation, Global Citizen and Live Animals are the producing entities. On board as co-producers for the special are Ryan Piers Williams, Chris Stadler, Rick Yorn, AK Worldwide, Harness, Simpson Street, Sunshine Sachs and participating celebs Keys, Ferrera, Washington, Longoria and DiCaprio. Cisco Webex is the presenting partner.

Other celebrities making appearances on the show include Kelly Clarkson, Natalie Portman, Shaquille O’Neal, Tan France, Wilmer Valderrama, Amy Schumer, Cobie Smulders and Coldplay.