Alicia Keys’ Delayed Album Is Dropping on Friday

Alicia Keys has finally announced a release date for her latest studio album, “Alicia,” which was scheduled for March 20 but delayed due to coronavirus until May 15, and then delayed indefinitely: It’s coming on Friday, she said in a brief social media post that features fans typing questions about the album’s release date, concluding with her saying simply, “September 18 th, oh, oh, oh!”

Amid all the delays a full tracklist for the album has not been announced, but it is likely to include the multiple singles she’s released in recent months: “Time Machine,” “Underdog,” “Show Me Love” (featuring Miguel), “So Done” (featuring Khalid), “Love Looks Better,” “Perfect Way to Die” and “Good Job.”

While Keys announced tour dates in January, those, like most of the concert industry, remain on hold. A press release at the time of the announcement detailed the show as “a meditation on love and life … a true celebration, filled with magnetic energy that only live music can create.”

Keys has had no trouble keeping busy in recent months: In January she hosted the Grammy Awards for the second consecutive year; in March she released her memoir, “More Myself: A Journey”; and she faced off against John Legend in a Verzuz battle in June, the DJ-battle series launched by her husband, Swizz Beatz, and fellow hit producer Timbaland.

Legend told Variety of the matchup, “It’s called a battle of the pianos, but, so far, the best of these Verzuz experiences are where the artists have love for each other and respect for each other. That’s what I feel for Alicia; she’s my sister. I love her as a person and as an artist. We’ve worked together, We’ve written together. We’ve toured together. There’s so much mutual respect between us.”