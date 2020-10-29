Alice Cooper, Bishop Briggs, Gavin Rossdale Sign On to Judge Talent Search Series ‘No Cover’

“No Cover,” a new competitive series backed by production entity Hit Parader, is promising to deliver the “next great unsigned original artist.” To aid in the search, the televised show has recruited celebrity judges Alice Cooper, Bishop Briggs, Gavin Rossdale, Lzzy Hale and Tosin Abasi.

Differentiating itself from shows like ABC’s “American Idol” and NBC’s “The Voice” — which mainly focuses on a singer’s interpretations of preexisting hit songs — “No Cover” judges artists and bands performing entirely original music. Season one will be shot inside West Hollywood’s legendary Troubadour and on location at the Sunset Marquis Hotel.

The winning artist or band will secure a six-figure recording contract with Sumerian Records (Smashing Pumpkins, Asking Alexandria, Poppy), booking agency representation from UTA, management from the Shelter Music Group, festival slots via Danny Wimmer Presents, studio time at Nightbird Recording Studios (housed inside the Sunset Marquis), new gear from Gibson, branding endorsements, licensing opportunities and more. The show, which should give rock a big look in the reality show world, will be co-hosted by Kellin Quinn (Sleeping With Sirens, Paradise City), Sirius XM Octane host Caity Babs, with behind-the-scenes interviews by music industry veteran Matt Pinfield (MTV, VH1, AXS TV).

The show is created and produced by Sumerian Reecords founder Ash Avildsen and Golden Gods producer Joshua Bernstein.

“To me, a band really isn’t a band unless they are writing their own material, and if you know anything about me you know that I have a very high standard for not only the songs but also the performance,” said Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Cooper in a statement. “I’m looking for the band that has it all-the one who can not only write it and play it, but perform it and make me believe it.”

Briggs, who once appeared as a guest duet partner to contestants Trever McBane and Cade Foehner on “American Idol,” is interested in what contestants will bring to the table by way of song craft. “Songwriting is such a therapeutic outlet for me to express myself, so I cannot wait to dig deep and learn more about each person who gets on that stage,” she said.

Bush frontman Rossdale added that breaking away from “singing the hits” will give viewers and the industry a “chance to find a real band with their own sound and their own vision.”

Grammy Award winning artist Hale — of the band Halestorm — is eager to bring her expertise to the show. Hale has her own Gibson artist series guitar, the Lzzy Hale Explorer, and hopes to “inspire and encourage these young bands to carve out their own path in this world.”

Abasi, a prog metal guitarist shredder, part owner of the custom guitar company Abasi Concepts and recent star in the film “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” says the show is unique. “It’s the first time I’ve seen a show like this that actually connects with the music I’m into,” he said.

To apply to compete on the show or have their songs critiqued by Record Executive Tom Zutaut or Sumerian Records, bands and artists should apply to http://www.nocovershow.com.