Netflix Taps Alexandra Patsavas to Head Music for Original Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran music supervisor Alexandra Patsavas is joining Netflix in the newly created role of director, music creative/production for original series. Starting in July, Patsavas will oversee Netflix’s creative music services and production strategy for original series, “fostering partnerships between the studio, producers and the music industry,” the company tells Variety.

A pioneer of the field, Patsavas launched Chop Shop Music Group in 1998 and went on to supervise over 100 projects and produce dozens of soundtracks for such films as the “Twilight” franchise, “The Perks of Being A Wallflower” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” and TV series “The OC,” “Mad Men,” “Gossip Girl,” “Scandal,” “Riverdale,” “Supernatural” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” among many others.

Chop Shop has aligned itself with different labels and music groups over the years, including Atlantic Records for much of the 2000s and Universal Music Group from 2013 on. Of Chop Shop’s four longtime senior staff members, three will break out into their own independent music supervision companies with another planning to launch a music licensing firm.

Herself a three-time Grammy nominee, Patsavas served as chairperson of the Board of Directors of MusiCares following 10 years as an officer and board member.

Netflix shows have won multiple Emmy Awards for sound and music. Among them: “House of Cards,” which picked up outstanding music composition for a series in 2015 and 2017; “Stranger Things” for outstanding original main title theme music in 2017 and for “Godless” in 2018.

Patsavas joins Amy Dunning at Netflix’s music department. The head of music for film, Dunning previously worked at Lionsgate as music chief. She joined Netflix in Sept. 2018 where she has oversight of all music creative and production for the streamer’s original studio features, indies and kids and family programming.