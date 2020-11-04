Luke Combs Returns to No. 1 on Album Chart; Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Letter to You’ Is Tops in Sales

A deluxe edition send country star Luke Combs’ “What You See Is What You Get” back to the top of the album chart nearly a year after it came out, while, in second place, Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter to You” was the week’s top-debuting album.

Springsteen was No. 1 when it came to actual album sales, selling an impressive 75,300 copies of “Letter,” even if the Combs re-release had the edge in streaming by far.

Other releases premiering on the Rolling Stone album chart included new entries from Ty Dolla $ign at No. 4 and Gorillaz at No. 12.

Combs’ album was an easy winner on the chart with 108,000 album units, based on 19,700 full album sales, 102,600 individual song sales and 89.3 million streams. That represented a big bump from last week, when the album stood at No. 16 with just 23,000 album units.

Springsteen’s “Letter,” besides its 75K in album sales, had 7,400 individual track sales and 4.7 million streams. The album was accompanied by an Apple TV Plus documentary focusing on Springsteen recording a full album live in the studio with the E Street Band for the first time in decades.

Ty Dolla $ign’s “Featuring Ty Dolla $ign” had 51,700 album units to come in at No. 4. At No. 12, Gorillaz’ “Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez” garnered 24,700 album units.

Last week’s No. 1, Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” fell to No. 16. Sales had been dramatically boosted the previous week by the offer of autographed CDs.

Other top 10 albums included Pop Smoke’s posthumous release hanging in at No. 3, Juice WRLD’s at No. 5, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage at No. 6, Lil Baby at No. 7, the “Hamilton” cast album at No. 8, Machine Gun Kelly at No. 9 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again at No. 10.

Combs and Juice WRLD both managed to have two albums in the top 20. Combs’ “This One’s for You Too” rose to No. 19 this week and Juice WRLD’s “Goodbye & Good Riddance” is one spot ahead at No. 18.

Both artists also have three each in the top 30, as a matter of fact. Juice WRLD’s “Death Race for Love” rose to No. 28. Combs’ “The Prequel — EP” moved up to No. 30.

A big part of Combs’ success right now, of course, is that he has a hit song. He topped the Rolling Stone songs chart, too, with “Forever After All” debuting at No. 1. It had 24.8 million streams for the week as well as strong sales.

Ariana Grande’s song “Positions” debuted at No. 2. The album of the same name is expected to premiere atop the album chart next week.