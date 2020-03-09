×

Lil Baby Debuts Atop Albums Chart; Lady Gaga Has Top 5 Single With ‘Stupid Love’

Bad Bunny and a James Taylor standards album were strange bedfellows in the second and third spots on the albums chart.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lil Baby, Dominique Armani Jones. Lil Baby performs during the No Place Like Home Tour at the Coca-Cola Roxy, in AtlantaNo Place Like Home Tour - , Atlanta, USA - 19 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

All three spots at the top of the Rolling Stone albums chart belonged to new albums this week, with Lil Baby’s chart-topper followed by Bad Bunny and, in a surprising third-place finish, a James Taylor album of standards.

The singles chart was once again led by Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” with Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Heatin Up” the top song premiere at No. 3. Lady Gaga’s ballyhooed post-“A Star Is Born” return to dance-pop, “Stupid Love,” bowed at No. 4.

On the album chart, Lil Baby’s “My Baby” managed to be dominant with 190,700 album units that were almost entirely the result of massive streaming numbers. “My Baby” was the recipient of 223.2 million streams, while album sales (6,400 copies) and song sales (14,800) were close to non-existent.

At No. 2, Bad Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG” earned 169,200 album units. His numbers were slightly more balanced than Lil Baby’s, with a lower number of streams (164.4 million) but higher album sales (31,000) and about the same number of song sales (14,300).

James Taylor, at No. 3, did not even crack a million in streams, but strong sales figures went a long way toward making up the gap. The venerated boomer dipped into a prior generation’s favorites for “American Standard” and arrived with 80,400 album units. That broke down to 77,600 in actual album sales (with a good portion of that number going as part of a bundle with concert tickets), plus 3,500 song sales and 942,200 streams.

Roddy Ricch’s album fell to No. 4, followed by another new entry, G Herbo’s “PTSD,” at No. 5 with 59,400 album units. Justin Bieber slipped to No. 6 in his third week, with Post Malone coming in behind. At No. 8, Five Finger Death Punch’s “F8” was the fifth album to debut in the top 10 this week, clocking 44,400 album units. Youngboy Never Broke Again and A Boogie wit Da Hoodie rounded out the top 10.

Last week’s No. 1 album, BTS’ “Map of the Soul: 7,” was front-loaded in its impact, not surprisingly. It fell to No. 12 with 33,000 album units in its second week.

On the singles chart, songs from the Lil Baby album counted for seven of the top 20 slots.

Ricch’s chart-topping “The Box” had 30.5 million streams in its 13th week and 10th in the No. 1 position. Gaga’s “Stupid Love,” in fourth place, was streamed 14.2 million times.

 

More Music

  • Lil Baby, Dominique Armani Jones. Lil

    Lil Baby Debuts Atop Albums Chart; Lady Gaga Has Top 5 Single With 'Stupid Love'

    All three spots at the top of the Rolling Stone albums chart belonged to new albums this week, with Lil Baby’s chart-topper followed by Bad Bunny and, in a surprising third-place finish, a James Taylor album of standards. The singles chart was once again led by Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” with Lil Baby and Gunna’s [...]

  • Kristian Nairn 'Game of Thrones' season

    Hodor Hits the Road: 'Game of Thrones' Grad and DJ Kristian Nairn Reveals Tour Dates

    It was a heartbreaking moment in “Game of Thrones” when the series’ beloved Hodor finally got to “hold the door,” only to be sacrificed in the process. With his single-phrased vocabulary, the “Groot” of GOT was possibly the least affected by his character’s demise. The seven-foot-tall Kristian Nairn, who portrays Hodor, is a Belfast, Ireland [...]

  • Jonathan Wilson's New Album Explores 'Dixie'

    L.A. Rocker Jonathan Wilson Digs Up Southern Roots While Tripping With Roger Waters

    When you think of Jonathan Wilson, you may think of the south… southern California, that is, since he started out being associated with the neo-Laurel Canyon scene around the turn of the last decade. But the singer-songwriter-producer spent his earliest years growing up in North Carolina, and he brings some of the sounds of that [...]

  • Kosha Dillz

    F-- It, I'm Going to South By Southwest (Guest Column)

    After a long talk with no one but myself, I’ve decided to go to SXSW. I’d already purchased a ticket to fly to the U.S. from Tel Aviv — a stopover in Istanbul for a TED talk was canceled when flights were halted — and when I return to Israel, I’ll need to quarantine myself [...]

  • Led Zeppelin Stairway to Heaven

    Led Zeppelin Scores Big Win in 'Stairway to Heaven' Copyright Case

    Led Zeppelin scored a major win on Monday in the copyright battle over “Stairway to Heaven,” as the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a jury verdict finding the song did not infringe on the 1968 song “Taurus.” The ruling is also a significant win for the music industry, which has felt itself fighting a [...]

  • Warner Music Launches in India

    Warner Music Launches in India, With Former Sony Exec Jay Mehta at the Helm

    Warner Music India officially launched today, as the company announced its newest affiliate with former Sony Music India executive Jay Mehta as managing director. His purview will also cover the other markets in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Based in Mumbai, Mehta — who [...]

  • Indian-American Rapper Raja Kumari Signs With

    Indian-American Rapper Raja Kumari Signs With Mass Appeal India

    Mass Appeal India has announced the signing of Grammy-nominated Indian-American rapper-singer-songwriter-dancer Raja Kumari, the first female rapper to sign with the label. Mass Appeal India launched in August 2019 as a partnership between legendary rapper Nas’ urban culture-focused entertainment company and Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group. Born in California to Indian [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad