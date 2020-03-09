Lil Baby Debuts Atop Albums Chart; Lady Gaga Has Top 5 Single With ‘Stupid Love’

All three spots at the top of the Rolling Stone albums chart belonged to new albums this week, with Lil Baby’s chart-topper followed by Bad Bunny and, in a surprising third-place finish, a James Taylor album of standards.

The singles chart was once again led by Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” with Lil Baby and Gunna’s “Heatin Up” the top song premiere at No. 3. Lady Gaga’s ballyhooed post-“A Star Is Born” return to dance-pop, “Stupid Love,” bowed at No. 4.

On the album chart, Lil Baby’s “My Baby” managed to be dominant with 190,700 album units that were almost entirely the result of massive streaming numbers. “My Baby” was the recipient of 223.2 million streams, while album sales (6,400 copies) and song sales (14,800) were close to non-existent.

At No. 2, Bad Bunny’s “YHLQMDLG” earned 169,200 album units. His numbers were slightly more balanced than Lil Baby’s, with a lower number of streams (164.4 million) but higher album sales (31,000) and about the same number of song sales (14,300).

James Taylor, at No. 3, did not even crack a million in streams, but strong sales figures went a long way toward making up the gap. The venerated boomer dipped into a prior generation’s favorites for “American Standard” and arrived with 80,400 album units. That broke down to 77,600 in actual album sales (with a good portion of that number going as part of a bundle with concert tickets), plus 3,500 song sales and 942,200 streams.

Roddy Ricch’s album fell to No. 4, followed by another new entry, G Herbo’s “PTSD,” at No. 5 with 59,400 album units. Justin Bieber slipped to No. 6 in his third week, with Post Malone coming in behind. At No. 8, Five Finger Death Punch’s “F8” was the fifth album to debut in the top 10 this week, clocking 44,400 album units. Youngboy Never Broke Again and A Boogie wit Da Hoodie rounded out the top 10.

Last week’s No. 1 album, BTS’ “Map of the Soul: 7,” was front-loaded in its impact, not surprisingly. It fell to No. 12 with 33,000 album units in its second week.

On the singles chart, songs from the Lil Baby album counted for seven of the top 20 slots.

Ricch’s chart-topping “The Box” had 30.5 million streams in its 13th week and 10th in the No. 1 position. Gaga’s “Stupid Love,” in fourth place, was streamed 14.2 million times.