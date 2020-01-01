Alanis Morissette Told Singer to Drop F-Bomb in New Year’s Eve Performance on ABC

Alanis Morissette, Lauren Patten and the cast of the Broadway show “Jagged Little Pill” caused a bit of a stir during the New Year’s Eve broadcast of “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Years Eve with Ryan Seacrest” Tuesday night when Patten dropped an f-bomb while singing the ‘90s hit “You Oughta Know.”

To recap, the famous line, “are you thinking of me when you f—her?” isn’t a family-friendly line, but Patten — famed for her role on “Blue Bloods” — went for it at Morissette’s urging, she tells Variety.

“She told me to,” Patten said. “She said, ‘say it.’ She said she always says [sings] that, and [told me] you are going to say it, too.”

The censors not only bleeped out that part, but had some work to do as the 45-year old Morissette sang the lines “Would she go down on you in a theater?”

Some fans complained that innocuous words such as “perverted” and “an older version of me” were also bleeped.

Our president says horrible things every day that @ABC reports, but on @ABC you can’t ask if she would go down on you in a theater. #NYRE #jaggedlittlepill — Prince of Whales (@No_Pepper_Games) January 1, 2020

Bleeping out “perverted” during Alanis’ moment is INSANE! I know for a fact @nbclawandorder #SVU says the same word in every other sentence so let’s not play #ABCNYE #jaggedlittlepill pic.twitter.com/uxEilbCVv3 — Raye Williams (@iamRayeWilliams) January 1, 2020

Fun fact: “You Oughta Know,” the story of Morissette’s bad breakup with a boyfriend, was inspired by her split with “Full House” star Dave Coulier.

Morissette’s appearance on the ABC program not only served as a preview of the Broadway jukebox musical, but as a launching pad for her 2020 tour, where she is slated to perform all of her classic album, “Jagged Little Pill” in its entirety. The 31-date tour kicks off in June, one month after the release of her new album, “Such Pretty Forks in the Road.”

For Patten, sharing the stage with the ‘90s icon was a thrill.

“It was unbelievable, a dream,” she tells Variety. “I never thought in a million years I would get to sing with her.”