×

Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Will Not Be Allowed to Play at MusiCares, Court Rules

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joey Kramer Aerosmith
CREDIT: Robb Cohen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Drummer Joey Kramer, a founding member of Aerosmith who’s been with the band for five decades, will not be joining his groupmates onstage at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Friday, Jan. 24, a Massachusetts court ruled today (Jan. 22). Kramer sued the band — comprised of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford — for not allowing him to play following a temporary disability.

Kramer argued that he had healed enough to play the band’s Vegas residency by Fall, but according to documents filed, the band members decreed that his playing level wasn’t in top form and insisted on at least two weeks of rehearsals. In July 2019, the band opined that Kramer was not able to properly operate the pedal on his bass drum and he hasn’t performed with them since. Furthermore, the filing discloses, Kramer entered a rehabilitation clinic for dependency issues but left early “against the recommendation of his addiction counselor.”

The court ruled to deny his petition based on a 1990 employment agreement drawn up with the members of Aerosmith which does not specifically address temporary illnesses so as to negate his breach of contract claim.

Further, since Kramer as a member of the band shares in its earnings — and MusiCares is a benefit concert to raise funds for musicians in need of health assistance — to not perform at the event does not impact his finances negatively nor does it create new rights, the Commonwealth decided.

Kramer had previously told TMZ, “Being prohibited from playing with a band that I have given 50 years of my life to supporting, is beyond devastating. This is not about money. I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers, for our collective, lifetime contributions to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares’ Person of the Year Award nor the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement honors can ever be repeated.”

He traveled to Los Angeles in time for a Jan. 20 rehearsal but was turned away by security, states the decision by Justice Mark C. Gildea. Kramer is however invited to join the band on the red carpet and to pose for photos. It’s as yet unclear whether he’ll attend.

Slated to pay tribute to Aerosmith at MusiCares are Gary Clark Jr., Foo Fighters, H.E.R., John Legend, John Mayer, Alice Cooper, Jonas Brothers, Emily King and Yola, among others. 

More Music

  • Amazon Music

    Amazon Music Tops 55 Million Users, Still Playing Catch-Up to Spotify and Apple

    Amazon is famously reluctant to release specific numbers about its users, so it’s notable that the e-retailing giant announced that it has surpassed 55 million customers worldwide for Amazon Music. The company didn’t reveal how many of those users are on its various pricing tiers, but said subscriptions to Amazon Music Unlimited grew by more [...]

  • Any Given Wednesday With Bill Simmons

    HBO Teaming With Bill Simmons on Music Docuseries

    Bill Simmons’ The Ringer is continuing to expand its relationship with HBO. The company, which already produced the “Andre The Giant” doc at the cabler, is teaming with HBO on a six-part docuseries about the world of music. The project is slated to air on the network in 2021 and will center on pivotal moments [...]

  • Joey Kramer Aerosmith

    Aerosmith Drummer Joey Kramer Will Not Be Allowed to Play at MusiCares, Court Rules

    Drummer Joey Kramer, a founding member of Aerosmith who’s been with the band for five decades, will not be joining his groupmates onstage at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Friday, Jan. 24, a Massachusetts court ruled today (Jan. 22). Kramer sued the band — comprised of Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton [...]

  • Juice WRLD - Jarad HigginsWireless Festival,

    Rapper Juice Wrld Died of Oxycodone and Codeine Overdose

    Rapper Juice Wrld’s cause of death was confirmed as an accidental oxycodone and codeine overdose, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed. The singer died Dec. 8 after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport. He was 21 years old. The Medical Examiner's Office has determined the cause and manner of death of 21-year-old Jarad A. [...]

  • BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 21:

    Jenna Andrews Hosts Zhavia Ward, Lennon Stella at Jed Foundation Fundraiser

    Jenna Andrews, the Canadian singer-songwriter, record producer and executive, hosted a pre-Grammy event in partnership with The Jed Foundation at Alice and Olivia in West Hollywood on Tuesday.  The non-profit Jed is dedicated to protecting emotional health and preventing suicide. The foundation has partnered with high schools and colleges in order to “strengthen mental health, [...]

  • Neil Portnow

    Recording Academy Women Defend Board, Deny 'Boys Club': Read Their Letter in Full

    A statement from the women of the executive committee of the Recording Academy was released to members on Wednesday afternoon. In it, Tammy Hurt, Christine Albert, Leslie Ann Jones and Terry Jones lament the “heartbreaking firestorm that has been unleashed.” Although they don’t address ousted CEO Deborah Dugan by name, or her predecessor Neil Portnow [...]

  • Sarah Aarons House Los Feliz

    Songwriter Sarah Aarons Buys Chic Los Feliz Cottage

    She may not carry the weighty name recognition of Max Martin, Dr. Luke or Ryan Tedder, but Sarah Aarons is responsible for co-writing two of the biggest pop hits of the last three years: “Stay,” by Zedd and Alessia Cara, and “The Middle,” by Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey. Both went top 10 in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad