‘Adventure Time’ and Electronic Duo Gilligan Moss Team Up for New Mixtape

Electronic duo Gilligan Moss and HBO Max teamed up to create a new mixtape inspired by the animated series “Adventure Time.”

“BMO’s Mixtape” is a 13-song mix inspired by the show’s original soundtrack and featuring the character BMO, the electronic friend of main characters Finn and Jake.

“‘Adventure Time’ is one of our favorite shows, so when they asked us to create a mixtape for BMO, we leaped at the opportunity,” the group said. “We were sent stems from the show’s amazing treasure trove of music, and we built around 20 ideas of little beats and song ideas from the disparate stems. It was an extremely fun creative exercise.”

The official mixtape features best moments, characters and sounds from “Adventure Time: Distant Lands.” The lead single, a remix of “Eternity With You,” comes from the upcoming episode, “Obsidian.”

“Each song is a little world on the ‘Adventure Time’ journey, so we stitched them together into a continuous, bizarro space opera,” the artists continued. “It’s a joyful ride and was truly a joy to create.”

Gilligan Moss has released two EPs, “Ceremonial” and “What Happened,” and they’ve produced remixes for artists like Glass Animals and Sebastian Tellier. The group also performed at 2016’s Coachella Festival and 2015’s Pitchfork Festival Paris.

The “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” cast and team teased BMO’s mixtape during a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. When asked about the second episode, executive producer Adam Muto introduced a new character, Glassboy, and shared that Marceline’s relationship with Bubblegum will escalate in the four-hour long special.

The upcoming episode is due to release on HBO Max this year. Listen to the full mixtape below.