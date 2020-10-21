Ariana Grande’s New Album: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Although it looked like Ariana Grande might literally want her fans to just watch the clock — the countdown clock, that is, that showed up on her website last Saturday night — she got more specific on Wednesday about the most immediate thing being counted down to. “Positions,” the first single from her upcoming sixth studio album, will debut as the clock strikes 12 this Friday morning.

But Grande has two clocks ticking on her site, with the second one counting the seconds until a full album drops one week later, as the calendar clicks over to Oct. 30. Next to nothing has been revealed about that full-length release, including any official announcement of its title, but before the singer officially “positions” that, too, here’s what we do know about what looks to be among the handful of true superstar album releases of 2020.

The pre-save page for the “Positions” single includes cover art that may be a tease of the ultimate album cover as well, showing Grande from her lips down to her knees in a short skirt and matching midriff-baring top. (Perhaps, unlike her last two albums, she’s destined to remain right-side-up this time?)

An ominous instrumental track appears on YouTube with the name “Positions” on in it, and what appears to be Grande speaking in the background.

With most of her sixth album recorded during COVID-19 quarantining, its lyrical themes are rumored to focus on sex, romance ruinous and righteous, and disconnection (she’s been in an apparently steady relationship with real estate mogul Dalton Gomez since mid-summer).

Another hint that bad or infectious romance may be on Grande’s mind is the album’s possible inclusion of “Toxic Love,” a new duet shared with The Weeknd. This is not the first time that Grande and The Weeknd have been paired for a romantic showdown; check “Love Me Harder,” from her 2014 album “My Everything,” for reference.

While rapper-vocalist Ty Dolla $ign’s name has been flashed around as one of Grande’s “Positions” collaborators on the FOTP forums just in time for his new album drop this weekend, Grande herself discussed the possible inclusion of Doja Cat on whatever next project she would record back in May. During an interview on Zane Lowe’s program for Apple Music, Grande revealed that she had recorded a new track that she wrote and performed with Doja Cat that would presumably make its way onto what should be her next recorded project. “I want to save (it) for whenever it’s time again to drop,” said Grande during the interview.

The supposed 14-track album, so far, includes one track listed as “34 35” which has a simple, repetitious backing track found here without any information save for Grande’s name and familiar French-manicured fingertips from Saturday’s initial Instagam drop.

Another set of beats listed as “brb,” shich stands for “Be Right Back,” is a rumored new Ariana track whose backing music can be found here.

Also rumored for the new album, and found referred to as an “AG6” track, is “Nasty.” with several snippets of lyrics found here and here.