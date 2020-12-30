Adolfo ‘Shabba Doo’ Quiñones, Star of ‘Breakin’,’ Dies at 65

Adolfo “Shabba Doo” Quiñones, the dancer-actor who rose to fame starring in “Breakin'” and its sequel “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo,” died Wednesday. He was 65.

No cause of death has been announced. Just a day before he was discovered unconscious, Quiñones had posted a photo of himself smiling and giving the peace sign in bed, writing, “Good news y’all! I’m feeling all better, just a wee bit sluggish from my cold, but the good news is I’m Covid 19 negative! Woo hoo!”

Besides his two star-making lead film roles, Quiñones was also a part of pop culture history for choreographing and appearing in Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” video.

Quiñones was a member of the Lockers crew that helped popularize breakdancing. Toni Basil posted that “it is with extreme sadness The Lockers family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-doo Quinones. In this difficult time we are requesting privacy.”

