Adele to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ Next Week With Musical Guest H.E.R.

Singer-songwriter Adele will soon be saying “Hello” to “Saturday Night Live” for the first time in five years.

And, this time, Adele will be assuming hosting duties during the sketch comedy show’s Oct. 24 episode. H.E.R., who recently performed during the in memoriam section of the Emmy Awards, will be the night’s musical guest.

“Saturday Night Live” announced the news on Sunday, following the third episode of the show’s 46th season. Adele, who hasn’t released new music since her 2016 album “25,” couldn’t contain her excitement about being the host on social media.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right,” the singer wrote in the post’s caption. “But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

In her post, Adele also raved about H.E.R. being the musical guest and noted that this feels like a full circle moment for her career.

“It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!” she wrote. “I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.”