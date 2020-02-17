×

Adele: 'Expect My Album in September'

Jem Aswad

Adele Grammys performance
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Adele says her next album is coming in September, according to video footage posted on social media from a wedding that the singer officiated over the weekend.

Adele, whose last album, “25,” was released in 2015, officiated a wedding between friend Laura Dockrill and former Maccabees member Hugo White, according to multiple media posts. At one point during the evening, she told guests to “Expect my album in September.” She also performed a surprises set after the ceremony, singing “Rolling in the Deep,” along with covers like the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life,” Candi Staton’s “Young Hearts Run Free” and Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love.” See footage from the set below.

While details are scarce and a rep for the singer had no comment when contacted Monday by Variety, reports of an album coming in 2020 have been circulating for the past several months. Last month her manager, Jonathan Dickins, told Music Week that the follow-up to “25” will be coming this year and “the sooner [it comes out] the better.”

Adele herself hinted at it in a social media post from her 31 st birthday back in May. “This is 31…thank f—ing god,” she wrote. “30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean into it all.”

“For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once,” she continued, before adding jokingly, “’30’ will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up, eh.”

The challenges she referenced in the post were presumably her split with husband Simon Konecki, with whom she has a son. Reps confirmed the split in a statement that read: “Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

Since Adele’s “21” album rocketed her to stardom in 2011, the singer has worked at her own schedule, releasing just one studio album and one stand-alone single (the 2012 James Bond theme “Skyfall”) since then. “25” shattered sales records in the U.S. and the U.K., among other territories, selling a whopping 3.38 million units in the U.S. in its first week of release, according to Nielsen Music.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

