Tom Hanks, Rick Springfield, New Jersey Governor Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Whether it was the snarky but sincere pop of Fountains of Wayne and Ivy, the ‘60s retro of Tom Hanks’ “That Thing You Do!” or the Broadway fare of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” Adam Schlesinger’s music reached far beyond his public profile. The master songwriter passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 52 from complications related to coronavirus.

The reaction from friends, family and fans on social media was as swift as it was diverse.

Tom Hanks, the star and producer of “That Thing You Do!” sent a heartfelt Tweet about the songwriter with whom he worked on the 1996 film, and even referred to the fictional band in the film, The Oneders. “There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his ‘That Thing You Do!,’” Hanks wrote, referring to his own company. “He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today.”

There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 2, 2020

Rick Springfield, an elder statesman of all things power pop, wrote: “Adam Schlesinger was one talented man and the world will be a less tuneful place without him. I wrote a few songs with him when I was living in New York and he had a brilliant gift for melody. Love and healing to his family.”

Adam Schlesinger was one talented man and the world will be a less tuneful place without him. I wrote a few songs with him when I was living in New York and he had a brilliant gift for melody. ♥️Love and healing to his family #AdamSchlesinger pic.twitter.com/EPBaIj6J4r — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) April 1, 2020

Governor Phil Murphy of Schlesinger’s home state of New Jersey — the Fountains of Wayne was a gardening emporium near the late artist’s home) wrote: “From his work with @fountainsofwayn to his award-winning credits in TV, movies, and stage, millions of fans caught that radiation vibe Adam Schlesinger was groovin’ on. A sad, sad loss for Jersey’s music scene.”

From his work with @fountainsofwayn to his award-winning credits in TV, movies, and stage, millions of fans caught that radiation vibe Adam Schlesinger was groovin' on. A sad, sad loss for Jersey's music scene.

https://t.co/7ZYnXdoT2n — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) April 1, 2020

Actor Jon Bernthal of “Walking Dead” and “Wolf of Wall Street” fame was Schlesinger’s cousin. Though there is no update yet on his social media sites, after news of Schlesinger’s illness broke on March 31, Nernthal offered kind words and remembrances. “As a little boy I would be mesmerized by his talent. He showed me how cool it was to be an artist.”

This is my big cousin Adam. As a little boy I would be mesmerized by his talent. He showed me how cool it was to be an artist. We love you Cuz. Stay strong. Bless you and all of the hero’s at the hospital on the front line. Please keep Adam in your heart. https://t.co/V8fa8HzgyN — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) March 31, 2020

Aline Brosh McKenna, a friend of Schlesinger and a co-writer on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” shared a long and moving remembrance on twitter, along with a demo of one of Schlesinger’s songs.

1/2 about Adam pic.twitter.com/x2LMIvZ9qf — Aline Brosh McKenna (@alinebmckenna) April 1, 2020

Author Stephen King offered condolences and called Schlesinger, “a fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus.” King then called “Hey Julie” from Fountains of Wayne one of his favorites. “The Clarity. The humor.”

RIP Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne), fine singer, witty and satiric songwriter. How terrible to lose him at 52 to this virus. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 2, 2020

Actor and singer Darren Criss (“Glee,” wrote on Twitter that “For those of you who know my life as a songwriter- Adam Schlesinger’s career was always a big source of inspiration for me. He had a lyrical cheekiness that was only matched by his expert understanding of form, and was always able to fuse the two in a really fun, accessible way.”

For those of you who know my life as a songwriter- Adam Schlesinger’s career was always a big source of inspiration for me. He had a lyrical cheekiness that was only matched by his expert understanding of form, and was always able to fuse the two in a really fun, accessible way.. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) April 1, 2020

Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz wrote on Twitter, in tribute to one of her favorite songwriters, that “A few years ago i noticed adam schlesinger followed me, i did the uncool move of DMing to say i’d been a fan since i was a kid – from that thing you do, josie soundtrack, fountains of wayne, more. He messaged back, couldn’t have been more encouraging + kind. RIP to a songs hero.”

a few years ago i noticed adam schlesinger followed me, i did the uncool move of DMing to say i'd been a fan since i was a kid – from that thing you do, josie soundtrack, fountains of wayne, more. he messaged back, couldn't have been more encouraging + kind. RIP to a songs hero — speedy ortiz haunted presence? (@sad13) April 1, 2020

In a later response, Dupris wrote “his songs are literally the reason i learned guitar. unbelievable talent.”

me too. his songs are literally the reason i learned guitar. unbelievable talent — speedy ortiz haunted presence? (@sad13) April 1, 2020

Steve Greenberg, head of the S-Curve Records label that released several Schlesinger-related albums, wrote a series of tweets. “Adam had a killer instinct for writing great, hooky pop songs & he could apply that talent to any situation where such songs were needed.”

1. I'm devastated by the loss of Adam Schlesinger to coronavirus. Adam was a wonderful person, funny, smart, gentle and kind.

I loved working with him over this past quarter century. I met him when I was at Mercury & we did a label deal for his eclectic indie, Scratchie Records. — steve greenberg (@steviegpro) April 1, 2020

2. But then I was blessed to have Adam on S-Curve, where his band Fountains of Wayne released the classic single "Stacy's Mom." What a perfect pop record that was. — steve greenberg (@steviegpro) April 1, 2020

3. Adam came back to S-Curve years later with his fabulous "supergroup" Tinted Windows, another record filled with timeless pop. That was such a fun project to work on–Adam and Taylor Hanson together on one record!–it was pop heaven. — steve greenberg (@steviegpro) April 1, 2020

4. And if you brought him in to write a song for another artist, he'd always deliver something special. I got him to write what was to be the opening song on the first Jonas Brothers album, called "I Am What I Am," and it was a perfectly compact pop gem. — steve greenberg (@steviegpro) April 1, 2020

5.Adam had a killer instinct for writing great, hooky pop songs & he could apply that talent to any situation where such songs were needed. That Thing You Do is so perfect an example of mid-60's garage rock that you have to remind yourself that it was actually written in the 90's — steve greenberg (@steviegpro) April 1, 2020