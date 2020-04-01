×

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Co-Creator Aline Brosh McKenna Pays Touching Tribute to Adam Schlesinger

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna paid a touching tribute to Adam Schlesinger on Twitter after the Emmy-winning songwriter and singer died Wednesday from coronavirus complications.

Brosh McKenna took to the social media platform to fondly recall a moment from the writer’s room, “One day, when Adam, Rachel (Bloom) and Jack (Dolgen) were working, we talked about how someone famous had just died. Adam commented on how when it happens, everyone goes online and posts a personal story about some small interaction they’d had with the famous person. As a joke, I referred to it as an “egobituary.” I truly think that was his favorite thing I ever said to him in the 25 years I knew him.”

The two had known each other since the 1990s when Schlesinger and Brosh Mckenna’s husband were roommates. She wrote, “Adam was so funny, so kind, so opinionated, so clever, so passionate. We worked together and agreed and disagreed and rejoiced and bemoaned and celebrated and it felt extra sweet for me because I’d known him so long.”

Schlesinger, who earned a double Emmy nomination last year for his musical contributions to the show, would go on to win outstanding original music and lyrics for “Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal.”

Brosh McKenna shared her joy for the win:

Schlesinger co-wrote and produced 157 songs over the show’s four seasons. In a second tweet, Brosh McKenna shared the demo of a song. Schlesinger’s notes say: Hey! Here’s an idea for the piano song. Only one verse/chorus at the moment, but will keep going if you dig! Let me know what you think!

Listen to the demo Brosh McKenna shared below:

