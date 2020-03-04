×

Adam Sandler to Be Honored for His Comedy Songs at ASCAP Pop Awards

Adam Sandler can add another trophy besides his Independent Spirit Award for “Uncut Gems” to his mantle this year. In April, he’ll receive a lifetime achievement honor for his music — yes, music — at the ASCAP Pop Awards.

 “Adam is a giant of comedy, and so many of his most hilarious onscreen moments are based in music and song,” said Paul Williams’s ASCAP’s chairman of the board and president, in a statement.  “From Opera Man to ‘The Chanukah Song’ to ‘Grow Old with You,’ Adam’s genius ability to seamlessly blend comedy and music helps us all appreciate the wonders and absurdities of life and love. ASCAP is honored to recognize Adam Sandler for his singular contributions to the comedy music canon.” 

The ceremony where Sandler will be honored with the ASCAP Founders Award takes place April 28 in Beverly Hills. He’s the first to be named as receiving a top honor that night.

The actor-comic has been signed with the performing rights organization for his music for 28 years.

HIs honor marks the first time ASCAP has recognized a writer of comedy songs with a top award, said John Titta, the PRO’s executive VP of membership. “Adam is a master of both art forms and that’s why I’m so excited that he will be the first music and comedy songwriter to receive the ASCAP Founders Award,” he said. 

Sandler has released six albums that combine spoken-word and musical comedy, two of which, “They’re All Gonna Laugh at You!” and “What the Hell Happened to Me?,” were certified double platinum. He’s also contributed songs to “The Wedding Singer,” “50 First Dates,” “Eight Crazy Nights” and other films. 

