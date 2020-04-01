×

As Phish Drops New Album, Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Covers Fan Favorite ‘Divided Sky’

Like many Americans currently social isolating, Adam Levine has ample free time on his hands. On Tuesday, the Maroon 5 frontman posted a video of himself on Instagram Live playing a portion of Phish fan favorite “Divided Sky.” The nearly 12-minute long jam was originally a track off the band’s first full-length album, “Junta.”

Watch the video, captured by Reddit user RunawayBud, below.

In the clip, Levine plays part of the instrumental middle section of the 1989 classic on guitar. “I always look at the neck. It’s a bad habit I’m currently trying to break,” Levine wrote on the first slide of the story. As he plays the melody on his vintage Fender Stratocaster, he jokes that he looks “afraid,” as he continues to resist temptation and not look down at the guitar. On the final slide Levine wrote, “Ok, Now we got it. Confidence established,” as he ends the passage.

Adam Levine is a longtime Phish fan and went to a lot of shows when he was in high school. His bonafides show as he intensely plays the piece without looking.

The Maroon 5 singer appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” earlier today, telling the satellite radio host that he’s using his time in quarantine to work on music.

In other Phish news, every Tuesday night the group webcasts an entire free live concert from their archives, aptly titled “Dinner and a Movie,” a nod to a song on the album “Junta.” During the set break of the concert stream on Tuesday night, the quartet aired a video announcing they would stream their brand new album titled “Sigma Oasis” at 9 p.m. EST Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The album was recorded at The Barn, frontman Trey Anastasio’s studio in Vermont, back in November. It marks Phish’s 14th studio release.

