Ace Hotel in Downtown L.A. Launches Haiku Poetry Project on Its Marquee

Venues are coming up with all kinds of ways to keep their sense of purpose alive during lockdown, but the Theatre at the Ace Hotel has come up with what may be a unique one: “5-7-5,” an “open air text-based art project” with poetry on its marquee.

Twelve poets, songwriters, and text-based artists will contribute a short text, loosely based upon the rules of the poetic form of Haiku, “that expresses their thoughts and ideas on our tumultuous times,” according to the announcement. In case anyone doesn’t remember from elementary school, Haiku is a Japanese poetic form made up of three lines, the first consisting of 5 syllables, the second 7 syllables, and the third 5 syllables.

The project launched last week with artist David Horvitz (pictured above), and throughout the rest of the year Ace will host each artist’s work on the marquee that adorns the South Broadway side of the 1929 United Artists Theatre building. Those who are unable to visit the work in person will be able to view the work online, with additional online content to follow.

Also, Best Girl, the restaurant downstairs at the venue, is reopening for service on Thursday (Oct. 1), and the seating will extend along the front of the Ace Hotel building — including underneath the historic marquee. The box office will be converted to a bar during meal service.

“5 – 7- 5” was created and programmed by a curatorial team consisting of Andrew Berardini, independent curator and contributing editor of Mousse Magazine; Rita Gonzalez, Department Head of Contemporary Art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Joseph Mosconi, co-director of the Poetic Research Bureau, and Warren Neidich, artist, independent curator and Director of the Saas-Fee Summer Institute of Art.

The Ace also has other projects in the works, and is continuing its partnership with streaming platform / DJ collective Club House Global.

Full artist list and schedule listed below:

September 25th – October 1st: David Horvitz

October 7th – October 14th: Jibade-Khalil Huffman

October 14th – October 21st: Lisa Anne Auerbach

October 21st – October 28th: Sophia Le Fraga

October 28th – November 4th: Lawrence Weiner

November 4th – November 11th: Harry Gamboa Jr.

November 11th – November 18th: Kim Gordon

November 18th – November 25th: Charles Gaines

November 25th – December 2nd: Carlos Lara

December 2nd – December 9th: Joyelle McSweeney