6ix9ine Drops Third Song and Video From Lockdown, ‘Yaya’ (Watch)

Controversy-trolling rapper 6ix 9ine has dropped the third single and video since he was released from prison early due to coronavirus concerns. Like the first two, “Gooba” and “Trollz,” this one was filmed and recorded in non-social-distanced lockdown, features lots of booty and bright colors, and, for whatever reason, milk.

Rapped and sung entirely in Spanish, the upshot of the song can be found in this lyric:

“Una nena asi me hacia falta/Que metiera mi mano por su falda/Se ve que no es santa/Es como yo que le gusta la maldad,” he raps, which translates in English to, “I needed a girl like that/ To put my hand in her skirt/ It’s obviousl that she’s no saint/ Like me, she’s got a taste for evil.”

The three songs the rapper has released since his release are remarkably different from each other musically, between the hard-hitting “Gooba” and the comparatively loose groove of “Trollz,” which features Nicki Minaj.

The rapper’s early release from a two-year sentence was technically due to coronavirus concerns but also involved a deal with federal law-enforcement officers in which the 23-year-old (whose real name is Daniel Hernandez) turned on gang members and pleaded guilty to nine federal felonies including racketeering conspiracy, firearms charges and narcotics trafficking.

Since his release on house arrest, he’s embarked on a series of attention-grabbing social-media campaigns ranging from trolling other rappers like Meek Mill to a chart conspiracy in which he claimed Billboard unfairly boosted Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s single “Stuck With You” over his “Gooba,” depriving him of a No. 1 single. That claim that was largely debunked by the publication.