Rapper 6ix9ine’s Rise to Infamy Charted in ‘Supervillain’ Docuseries Trailer for Showtime

Showtime has released the first trailer for “Supervillain,” a revealing docuseries about the rise of provocative young rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Directed by Karam Gill, the three-episode docuseries will examine how 6ix9ine manufactured his own cult celebrity status through his mastery of social media and purposely stirring up controversy. Gill conducted an exclusive interview with 6ix9ine after the rapper was released from prison earlier this year.

The docuseries will follow how Daniel Hernandez, originally working as a deli clerk in New York City, transformed into 6ix9ine, the tattooed, rainbow-haired viral rapper. He boasts more than 2.6 billion streams, 15 hits on the top music charts and collaborations with artists like Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, Young Thug, Lil Baby and more. Not only is he a rapper, however, 6ix9ine is an internet sensation who has mastered turning his outlandish digital presence into an effective marketing tactic for his rap persona.

Perhaps to design, 6ix9ine’s career has plagued by controversy. In 2015, he pled guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance and received a four-year probation. He was arrested in 2018 on several charges, including racketeering, conspiracy to commit murder and armed robbery. He pled guilty to nine charges and received a two-year prison sentence in 2019, but was released early during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Supervillain” is inspired by the Rolling Stone feature “Tekashi 6ix9ine: The Rise and Fall of a Hip Hop Supervillain,” written by investigative journalist Stephen Witt.

The docuseries is produced by Imagine Documentaries, Rolling Stone and Lightbox. Brian Grazer will executive produce the series with Justin Wilkes and Sara Bernstein of Imagine Documentaries, Gus Wenner of Rolling Stone, Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn of Lightbox, Peter J. Scalettar and Witt.

“Supervillain” will premiere on Showtime in early 2021.

Watch the trailer below.