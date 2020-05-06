300 Entertainment Names Leesa Brunson-Boland Head of A&R Operations

300 Entertainment today announced the appointment of Leesa Brunson-Boland as Head of A&R Operations. In the role, she will serve as “a gatekeeper of the music, maintaining trusting relationships with artists and managers, and acting as a liaison with all other departments at the label,” according to the announcement. She will report to the company’s CEO and Co-Founder Kevin Liles.​​​​​​​

Most recently, Brunson-Boland was senior VP of A&R operations at Def Jam, where she had spent 18 years (including several when Liles was president of the label). Over the years she has worked with artists including Teyana Taylor, Jeezy, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Fabolous, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Jhene Aiko, Logic, and more.

She began her professional career in the A&R department of the Sylvia Rhone-helmed Elektra Records, working with Busta Rhymes, Lil Mo, Missy Elliot and others.

Brunson-Boland said, “I’m delighted to be working with Kevin Liles after working with him for many years at Def Jam – it feels like my career has come full circle returning to Kevin and the 300 family.”

Liles added, “In building any new business, the power of talent is key to success and growth. It’s an honor to welcome Leesa Brunson-Boland to our 300 family as our new Head of A&R Operations. She is a leader and an inspiring individual. Her artist-first mentality coupled with her expertise in the field makes her a perfect addition to the executive leadership team here at 300. Not only is she a former Def Jam 18 year alum, but she has also grown to be one of the most dynamic individuals in our culture.”