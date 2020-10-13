21 Savage’s Album With Metro Boomin Debuts at No. 1; Blackpink Is Tops in Actual Album Sales

“Savage Mode II,” a joint album from Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, debuted atop the Rolling Stone album chart this week, with 166,400 album units. The duo had especially savage results when it came to streaming, with 182 million streams tallied for the week, on top of 22,300 full album sales and 10,100 individual song sales.

When it came to full album sales, Blackpink was the week’s runaway winner, with 90,700 copies sold of “The Album.” That hefty sales figure helped push the K-pop group to 114,500 album units, which placed them at an easy No. 2 on the overall album chart. What kept Blackpink from catching up with Metro Boomin and 21 Savage was a far lesser streaming total, with just 28.3 million streams. With Blackpink, it’s clear: their fans want full ownership.

The week brought three more new entries in the top 10, on top of those two: YG’s “My Life 4Hunnid,” in at No. 4 with 63,300 album units; LANY’s “Mama’s Boy,” one spot behind, collecting 55,500 album units; and Bryson Tiller’s “Anniversary” a mere smidgeon behind that at No. 6, with 54,400 album units. Of those three, Tiller was far and away the streaming leader, with 61.2 million streams, versus just 19.8 million streams for YG and 10.6 million for LANY. However, YG and LANY each sold about 10 times as many full album copies as Tiller did. Balancing all those factors led the three artists to come in bunched fairly close together on the album chart.

Pop Smoke’s posthumous album held stead at No. 3 in its 14th week. Other holdovers in the top 10 included Machine Gun Kelly (last week’s No 1) at No. 7, Juice WRLD at No. 8, YoungBoy Never Broke Again at No. 9 and Lil Baby at No. 10.

With all these new entries, two mainstays of the top 10 in recent months got pushed out. The “Hamilton” cast album slipped to No. 11, and one spot behind that was Taylor Swift’s “Folklore,” exiting the top 10 for the first time in its 11 weeks, seven of which were spent at No. 1.

Other new entries from famous names included Bon Jovi’s “2020,” entering at No. 18 with 23,100 album units, Mariah Carey’s “The Rarities,” premiering at No. 20 with 21,500, and Dolly Parton’s “A Holly Dolly Christmas,” debuting at No. 21 with 21,400.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, the top two spots were taken by new entries from the Metro Boomin/21 Savage album. Adding Drake’s name as a featured third one to that duo’s efforts made the trio’s “Mr. Right Now” a near-inevitability for No. 1. But the Drake-less “Runnin” was close behind at No. 2. Three other Metro Boomin/21 Savage songs also debuted among the top 10 songs.

“Wonder” by Shawn Mendes had the best debut of any song not by 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, in at No. 15.

It was another good week for the TikTok-driven Fleetwood Mac revival. “Dreams,” the song featured in the Idaho longboarding viral video, moved up to No. 11, with 11.8 million streams. The 1978 album containing the song, “Rumours,” moved up to No. 15 on the album chart.