MTV Video Music Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are kicking off on Sunday, looking a little different than usual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of taking place at a packed Barclays Center, artists are taking the stage in audience-less locations around New York City to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Those performers include BTS, The Black Eyed Peas, DaBaby, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Maluma with CNCO and Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande. “Hustlers” star Keke Palmer will take hosting duties.

Thanks in large part to their hit collaboration “Rain on Me,” Gaga and Grande lead the nominations with nine, including song of the year and artist of the year for Gaga. Billie Eilish and The Weeknd follow with six nominations, with the latter also being nominated for artist of the year. DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone are also up for artist of the year. Nominees for video of the year are Eilish (“Everything I Wanted”), Eminem with Juice WRLD (“Godzilla”), Future with Drake (“Life Is Good”), Gaga with Grande (“Rain on Me”), Taylor Swift (“The Man”) and The Weeknd (“Blinding Lights”).

This year’s unique show also sees two lockdown-specific categories: best music video from home and best quarantine performance, reflecting the emphasis on livestreaming versus live concerts as the coronavirus pandemic spread (you can watch all the nominees for best quarantine performance here).

In addition to MTV, the VMAs are also being simulcast across 11 other ViacomCBS brands for the first time. See all the nominees below, updated live as winners are announced.

BEST K-POP

BTS – “On” (WINNER)

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

BEST GROUP

BTS (WINNER)

5 Seconds of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

MONSTA X

Now United

twenty one pilots

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” (WINNER)

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Presented by Chime Banking

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD

BEST POP

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP”

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla”

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST ROCK

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa”

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena”

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide”

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “xanny”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On”

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaBaby – “BOP”

Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Normani – “Motivation”

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard”

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

ROSALÍA – “A Palé”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

SONG OF THE SUMMER

BLACKPINK “How You Like That”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Harry Styles –“Watermelon Sugar”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby ft. 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

Pop Smoke ft. 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”

SAINt JHN – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Tap In”

Taylor Swift – “cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”