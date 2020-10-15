TV Ratings: Billboard Music Awards and ‘Amazing Race’ Take a Tumble

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards saw Post Malone emerged with a whopping nine total trophies, however, the show itself wasn’t quite as successful in the ratings department.

A total of around 3.6 million total viewers tuned in on NBC, which looks to be a substantial 55% dip from the previous edition. Its 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 was only enough for fourth place on the night, and also represents a new all-time low for the music show.

However, those historically small numbers aren’t really all that surprising given that awards shows are tumbling almost across the board of late. For instance, earlier this year the Oscars fell 20%, the Emmys around 9% and the ACM Awards over 30%. It’s also worth noting that due to COVID-19, the Billboard Music Awards were shifted by more than five months from their traditional May broadcast date, which likely played some part in contributing to drastic fall.

Meanwhile, “The Amazing Race” returned for season 32 down around 42% on its previous season premiere. Last night’s debut scored a 0.7 rating and 3.4 million total viewers, compared with 5.7 million time around. “Big Brother” preceded it with a solid 1.0 rating and 4.1 million total viewers, pretty much in line with its season averaged to date. A “S.W.A.T.” replay rounded things off with a 0.3 and 1.8 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on Fox, “The Masked Singer” ticked up from last week to win the night with a 1.6 rating and 6.1 million total viewers. Fellow Ken Jeong show “I Can See Your Voice” lost a little momentum in the 9 p.m. time slot, dipping to a 1.0 rating and 4.1 million viewers from a 1.2 and 4.5 million last time around.

ABC aired the animated movie “Coco” to the tune of a 0.5 rating and 2.2 million viewers, followed by Whoopi Goldberg-hosted series “The Con,” which premiered to a 0.3 rating and 2.3 million viewers.

Both “Devils” and “Coroner” delivered a 0.1 for the CW, with the former drawing 554,000 viewers and the latter 788,000.

Univision and Telemundo both averaged a 0.3 across the night. New episodes of “Medicos” on Univision and “Todo Por Mi Hija” on Telemundo both drew 1.3 million viewers.