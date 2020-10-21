Finneas Drops New Song, ‘Can’t Wait to Be Dead’

Finneas, Billie Eilish’s brother and musical collaborator, has dropped a new solo song today with the cheerful title “Can’t Wait to Be Dead.”

However, he clarifies, “I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it, but to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the Internet. Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.”

The song’s official video will premiere Thursday (Oct. 22).

Finneas, who won six Grammy Awards in January for his work on Eilish’s debut full-length “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” has been releasing a steady stream of new material over the past few months. Those include a trio of songs with Eilish, a solo EP last fall and a single a few weeks back, “What They’ll Say About Us,” which was written in lockdown.

On Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, Finneas and Eilish will perform one of the first livestreams by a major artist, a reconfigured version of the set from her postponed “Where Do We Go?” tour. Tickets are $30 and can be acquired at https://livestream.billieeilish.com/.

Using multiple cameras and XR technology, the event will be a virtual concert in a 3D rendered environment, according to the announcement. Five hundred pre-selected fans will be able to interact with Eilish virtually and in real-time throughout the show. A preshow will take place at 5 p.m. ET on the day of the show, debuting an exclusive new clip from Eilish’s upcoming Apple TV Plus documentary, “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.” The preshow will also feature guest appearances and special content giveaways.