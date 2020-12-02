10K Projects Names Theo Battaglia Executive VP/Head of Creative

Elliot Grainge, founder and CEO of the independent record label 10K Projects, has promoted Theo Battaglia to the newly created position of executive vice president/head of creative at the company. In this new role, Battaglia will oversee all creative services at the company, and will continue in his role leading the artist marketing team, including liaising with the label’s distributor Caroline on digital and commercial marketing. The label’s Head of Publicity, Hannah Haines also reports to Battaglia.

“As an independent record label, creative and marketing is a crucial component of everything we do. That’s why getting the right person in this role was so important.” said Grainge. “Theo brings with him a wealth of marketing and storytelling experience in film and television which has proven to be a gamechanger for us at 10K. He is an integral part of every move we make here and I’m so happy to have him on the team.”

Battaglia joined 10K Projects in 2019 as head of marketing, and has worked extensively on such releases as Trippie Redd’s “A Love Letter To You 4” and Iann Dior’s “Gone Girl.” He has also worked closely with the pop duo Surfaces as well as other newcomers like Peach Tree Rascals, Salem Ilese and others.

“Elliot is building a label where the artist’s creative vision is everything,” said Battaglia. “It’s been incredibly fulfilling to work so closely with our artists to help them build their brands around the world.”

Battaglia joined 10K Projects from Apple, where he worked on the series marketing team as part of the launch of Apple TV+. He also served in program marketing strategy at HBO, creating and executing marketing campaigns for such hit shows as “Euphoria,” “Westworld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “True Detective,” and a number of HBO Documentaries. He began his career at Warner Bros. Pictures, working in creative development and worldwide production.