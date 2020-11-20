Tune In Here to Watch Variety’s Hitmakers Program on Thursday, December 3rd at 5:00 PT / 8:00 ET

Variety’s Hitmakers program will feature award recipients featured in our annual Hitmakers issue on December 2nd. The program will simul-cast on Variety’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube pages.

Harry Styles will be receiving Hitmaker of the Year.

Other award recipients include J Balvin for Collaborator of the Year, Benee, Jenna Andrews and Josh Fountain for Isolation Salvation Song of the Year, Charli XCX and A. G. Cook for Innovator of the Year, Roddy Ricch for Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Blackpink for Group of the Year, Lewis Capaldi for Songwriter of the Year, Interscope Geffen A&M for Label of the Year, Maren Morris for Crossover Artist of the Year, Mustard for Producer of the Year, Ron Perry for Executive of the Year and Wassim “Sal” Slaiby for Manager of the Year

Presenters include 100 gecs, Justin Bieber, Sheryl Crow, Niall Horan, Zane Lowe, Lil Nas X, Tyga, and Ty Dolla $ign.