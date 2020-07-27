Lollapalooza Unveils Virtual ‘Lolla2020’ Lineup: H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Yungblud and Throwback Sets

Lollapalooza unveiled “Lolla2020,” a four-night virtual music event to take place July 30 through Aug. 2, during the original Lollapalooza festival dates.

The event’s original content will include new performances from the likes of H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Louis the Child, Yungblud and more. Past shows that will be included come from old Lollapalooza sets from Paul McCartney, Chance The Rapper, Lorde, Metallica and Ellie Goulding, as well as late-night content.

The event, available on YouTube for free, will feature a lineup of 150 performances, which Lollapalooza also announced. “Lolla2020” show will be made up of a mixture between original live performances, conversations with guests and a host of legendary past performances from various platforms.

Perry Farrell, Lollapalooza founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman, will host conversations with industry regulars like Lars Ulrich and Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot throughout the four days, as well.

The Make Change initiative, which focuses on those who use their fame to push for change, will give viewers four sessions with rapper and producer LL Cool J. The subjects for each vary, from graffiti and photography to “The Art of DJing.”

Michelle Obama will make a guest appearance during “Lolla2020,” working to promote the nonprofit organization “When We All Vote,” which partnered with Lollapalooza to increase voter registrations. The event also features partnerships with the Equal Justice Initiative and the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund.

The virtual festival also comes with a limited-edition merchandise release, available until Aug. 3. Throwback items and new styles of graphic tees, hats and masks can be bought online, with a Lolla2020+Bud Light collaboration offering a special collection over the weekend.

The schedule for performances and appearances will be revealed Wed. July 2.