Selena Gomez Celebrates Blackpink Collaboration With New Ice Cream Flavor

Things are getting even sweeter between Selena Gomez and Blackpink.

After collaborating on the single “Ice Cream” from the K-pop group’s upcoming debut studio album, Gomez is marking the occasion by creating a new flavor of — what else? — ice cream.

Serendipity’s new line of ice cream will release “Cookies & Cream Remix” on Aug. 28, the same day that the single drops. The sweet treat — which costs $5.99 for a pint —is made with pink vanilla ice cream, cookie bites and fudge.

“Basically it’s heaven and every bite is delicious,” Gomez said in a video announcing the flavor.

At the same time, Gomez announced she will become an investor in the Serendipity 3, the restaurant and brand that popularized frozen hot chocolate. The iconic flagship eatery on New York’s Upper East Side was founded in 1954 by Stephen Bruce. Marilyn Monroe and Andy Warhol were regulars, as was Jacqueline Kennedy. There’s also Serendipity locations in Tokyo and Boca Raton, Florida.

The Serendipity line of ice cream was launched at 7-Eleven in February 2019 with eight flavors, including Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Strawberry Fields Sundae, Outrageous Banana Split, Birthday Cake, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, Cafe Espresso Chip, Humble Pie and Vanilla Vogue.

Gomez recently premiered a new cooking show, “Selena + Chef,” on HBO Max. She will also star in the upcoming Hulu comedy series “Only Murders in the Building” opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short. The series is about three strangers who are true crime fans that suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.