Vera Lynn, ‘We’ll Meet Again’ Singer, Dies at 103

Dame Vera Lynn, the iconic British singer best known for her wartime song “We’ll Meet Again,” has died. She was 103.

Lynn’s family confirmed the news on Thursday.

Lynn, who was known as the Forces’ Sweetheart during World War II, was most recently in the spotlight during Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 8, when the U.K. — in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic and still house-bound — was invited to sing along to her song “We’ll Meet Again.”

The song was also reference by Queen Elizabeth II during her April coronavirus address, when she assured the nation that, “We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again.”

Lynn told the BBC in May, “I hope that VE Day will remind us all that hope remains even in the most difficult of times and that simple acts of bravery and sacrifice still define our nation as the NHS works so hard to care for us. Most of all, I hope today serves as a reminder that however hard things get, we will meet again.”

During the war, Lynn performed for the troops in countries such as Egypt, India and Burma, according to the BBC. Her other well-known songs include “The White Cliffs Of Dover” and “There’ll Always Be An England.”

