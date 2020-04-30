DJ Martin Garrix to Perform Set on Dutch Yacht for Cinco de Mayo Special

DJ and producer Martin Garrix is taking to Dutch waterways to mark Cinco de Mayo for an hour-long special for Insight TV.

The special, which was filmed using remote cameras in compliance with social distancing rules, will see Garrix performing an all-new set with exclusive tracks while cruising on board his specially equipped Zeelander Z55 yacht around Holland’s lakes and surrounding waterways at sunset.

Lensed in 4K, the millennial-skewing special will air on May 5, which marks Cinco de Mayo in the U.S. and Mexico, Liberation Day in The Netherlands, Children’s Day in South Korea, and National Teacher Day. The show will bow at 7 p.m. in all territories.

“Martin Garrix is giving his own time to make this television event possible,” said Arun Maljaars, VP of content and channels at Insight TV.

“Going beyond social media performances from his home, he decided to create an even more exciting way for fans to escape from their locked-down lives and take a visual and musical journey with him,” said Maljaars.

Garrix said the special fulfils a long-time ambition. “Especially now, when I’m not able to travel and do any shows, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to finally do it,” said the celebrated DJ, whose most famous tracks include “Animals.”

“I hope that this set will bring happiness and a moment of celebration for the 5th of May since we are not able to celebrate together this year,” said Garrix.

In order to produce the special under current social distancing restrictions, Insight TV worked with the Dutch company Bad Birds, which has access to a network of helicopter, drone and boat-mounted cameras.

Garrix won two MTV European Music Awards in 2016, and has a social media following of 14 million Facebook followers, 13 million YouTube subscribers and 17 million Instagram followers.