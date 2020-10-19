Sister Sledge Song ‘We Are Family’ Gets Special Edition For COVID-19 Support

Hit 1970s pop song “We Are Family” is getting a special edition in support of coronavirus.

Kim Sledge and social impact enterprise The World We Want are launching a cover of the classic 1979 Sister Sledge song, with part of the funds raised donated to the WHO Foundation to support the response to COVID-19.

The song will be released online for download on Nov. 9 in conjunction with the opening of the World Health Assembly, at which Sledge is also scheduled to perform the song alongside choral singers from New York to Tonga.

The cover version of the song will be accompanied by a video, releasing Dec. 7, starring celebrities, frontline health workers, leaders and members of the public singing together in a show of solidarity for addressing present and future global public health needs, including COVID-19.

“From the doctors and nurses on the front lines, to the paramedics and police, from the midwives and scientists to the carers for the vulnerable, the We Are Family initiative will salute each and every one with a feeling of unity, strength and solidarity in response to the unprecedented challenges the world faces as a result of the coronavirus outbreak,” said Sledge.

Natasha Mudhar, founder of The World We Want, said: “’We Are Family’ is one of the most instantly recognizable anthems in the world. The song carries such an inspiring message of unity and solidarity. We are certain that the ‘We Are Family’ song and video initiative is being launched at the right time. It is a rallying cry for togetherness, for the strength of our global family. We are all together during these times.”

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, said: “ ‘We Are Family’ is more than a song. It is a call to action for collaboration and kindness, and a reminder of the strength of family and the importance of coming together to help others in times of need.”

“Now more than ever, communities and individuals all over the world need to heed this message and come together, as a global family, to support each other through this COVID-19 challenge, and to remember that our health and wellbeing is our most precious gift,” he added.