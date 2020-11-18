Jesy Nelson Taking a Break From Little Mix For ‘Private Medical Reasons’

Jesy Nelson, 29, of popular British music group Little Mix, is taking some time off for medical reasons.

“Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons,” a statement from the group’s PR Simon Jones said. “We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time.”

Variety has reached out to Modest Management, the agency that manages Little Mix, asking how Nelson’s hiatus would impact the group’s current and future engagements.

Earlier this month, Nelson had pulled out of the live final episode of the group’s BBC show “Little Mix: The Search,” and subsequently hosting and performing at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

“Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight’s final of ‘Little Mix The Search,’ a group spokesperson had said at the time. “She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow’s MTV EMAs.”

Little Mix’s sixth album, “Confetti,” entered the British charts at No. 2 last week.

In 2011, Nelson had auditioned for The X Factor as a solo act and ended up being grouped with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall to form Little Mix. They won the competition, becoming the first group to do so, with a cover rendition of Damien Rice’s “Cannonball.”

With more than 60 million records sold, Little Mix are the biggest girl group since the Spice Girls. However, Nelson was deeply affected by trolling on social media and suffered from an eating disorder and depression, and had attempted suicide.

Nelson’s troubles and her eventual recovery are the subject of 2019 BBC Three documentary “Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.”