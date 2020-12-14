Jesy Nelson to Leave U.K. Pop Group Little Mix After Nine Years

Jesy Nelson, one of the founding members of popular British music group Little Mix, is leaving the band, it was announced on Monday.

“After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy,” the group’s official handle tweeted on Monday.

In November, Nelson took a break from the group for “private medical reasons.”

Nelson auditioned for “The X Factor” as a solo act in 2011, and ended up being grouped with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall to form Little Mix. They won the competition, becoming the first group to do so, with a cover rendition of Damien Rice’s “Cannonball.”

“We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over,” Pinnock, Edwards and Thirlwall tweeted.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.”

We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour. Love always,

With more than 60 million records sold, Little Mix is the biggest girl group since the Spice Girls. Nelson was deeply affected by trolling on social media, and suffered from an eating disorder and depression. Nelson’s troubles — including her attempted suicide — and her eventual recovery are the subject of the 2019 BBC Three documentary “Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out.”