Instagram Blurs Madonna Post Sharing Discredited COVID-19 Cure Video

Instagram blurred a discredited coronavirus conspiracy theory viral video posted by pop icon Madonna on Instagram with a caption stating: “False Information – Reviewed by independent fact-checkers.” The video was subsequently deleted from Madonna’s Instagram page.

The video is by Houston-based Dr. Stella Immanuel who advocates hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus cure.

“The Truth will set us all Free! But some people don’t want to hear the truth. Especially the people in power who stand to make money from this long drawn out search for a vaccine Which has been proven and has been available for months. They would rather let fear control them and let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker. This woman is my hero Thank you, Stella Immanuel,” Madonna captioned the video.

Madonna has 15.4 million followers on Instagram.

The video was posted on Monday where a group identifying themselves as “America’s Frontline Doctors” and wearing white medical coats spoke in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, claiming that hydroxychloroquine is an effective coronavirus treatment. It was taken down by Facebook, Twitter and YouTube for spreading misinformation, but not before it reached millions, thanks to being tweeted by Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

President Trump has described Immanuel as “an important voice.”

Trump’s new favorite Doctor-Freak, Stella Immanuel claims gynecological probs arise from having sex with demons or witches…she alleges alien DNA is used in medical treatments…& that science is creating vaccines that immunize against becoming religious!pic.twitter.com/Jcl4Rc6zYf — Rula Jebreal (@rulajebreal) July 28, 2020

While the video was on Madonna’s page, several protested against it, including pop star Annie Lennox, who posted: “This is utter madness!!! I can’t believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery. Hopefully your site has been hacked and you’re just about to explain it.”