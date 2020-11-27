Music Legends Eric Clapton, Van Morrison Team for Anti-Lockdown Single ‘Stand and Deliver’

Music legends Van Morrison and Eric Clapton have announced a new single, “Stand and Deliver,” in support of Morrison’s Save Live Music campaign. The blues track was written by Morrison and is performed by Clapton.

Morrison, best known for songs like “Brown Eyed Girl,” “Domino” and “Wild Night,” as well as seminal albums “Moondance” and “Astral Weeks,” released three songs protesting the U.K. lockdown over September and October, titled “Born To Be Free,” “As I Walked Out” and “No More Lockdown.”

Proceeds from “Stand and Deliver” will go to the Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which helps musicians facing difficulties as a result of the coronavirus and resulting lockdown measures.

Clapton — the only three-time inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — called the dearth of live events due to lockdown restrictions “deeply upsetting.”

“There are many of us who support Van and his endeavors to save live music; he is an inspiration,” Clapton said. “We must stand up and be counted because we need to find a way out of this mess. The alternative is not worth thinking about. Live music might never recover.”

“Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations,” said Morrison. “It is heart-breaking to see so many talented musicians lack any meaningful support from the government, but we want to reassure them that we are working hard every day to lobby for the return of live music, and to save our industry.”

England on Thursday announced a return to the three-tier system after lockdown lifts on Dec. 2. A number of cities, including the capital region of London and Liverpool, fall under the lesser restrictions of Tier 2. The virus has so far claimed more than 57,000 lives in the U.K.

Clapton and Morrison performed together at London’s O2 Arena in March, to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, weeks before the first U.K. lockdown was imposed.

“Stand and Deliver” will be available for download and streaming from iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer and all other outlets from Dec. 4.