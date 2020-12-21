Ed Sheeran Drops Surprise Track ‘Afterglow’

“Shape of You” singer Ed Sheeran has given fans an early Christmas present with the release of a surprise track titled “Afterglow” — his first new song in over a year.

Alongside Sheeran’s self-created artwork (pictured, right), the musician has also unveiled a one-take performance video for the song, which you can view here:

“Hey guys. ‘Afterglow’ is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you,” Sheeran revealed on Monday, having teased an imminent “Christmas present” on his Instagram page on Sunday.

“It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too. Enjoy ! Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x.”

Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed the birth of their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran in September. He is currently on an extended break.

Sheeran wrote the “Afterglow” track with David Hodges and Fred Gibson (Fred Again). The latter also produced the track together with Sheeran. Co-production is from Parisi.

“Afterglow” is Sheeran’s first release since his “No.6 Collaborations Project” in 2019.

The artist was recently unveiled as the most-streamed British artist of 2020 in the U.K. Sheeran has also dabbled in acting in recent years, playing himself in Danny Boyle’s hit film “Yesterday” and scoring a cameo on “Game of Thrones.”

Fred Again won producer of the year at the 2020 Brit awards. He has worked with Brian Eno and Underworld’s Karl Hyde and produced tracks for Stormzy, Ellie Goulding, M.O. and Little Mix. He’s a frequent Sheeran collaborator, including on “No.6 Collaborations Project.”